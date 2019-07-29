FOREX-Dollar steels for Fed cut, pound slugged again

Shutterstock photo





* Fed expected to cut interest rates 25 bps this week

* U.S. easing seen as pre-emptive move to support economy

* Sterling hits 28-month low on no-deal Brexit worries

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a twomonth-high on Monday ahead of what is expected to be the firstU.S. interest rate cut since the financial crisis this week,while Britain's rising Brexit uncertainty knocked the pound to afresh 28-month low.

Most major currencies were keeping moves small ahead ofWednesday's expected 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve,but there was at least some action to fill the void.

The pound saw another 0.3% swoon after Britain's new foreignminister and former Brexit chief, Dominic Raab, told theEuropean Union it needed to change its "stubborn" position toavoid a no-deal crunch in October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1N3

"We want a good deal with our EU partners," Raab said,stating that there had been a "series of fairly stubbornpositions staked out by the EU".

Raab added that if the EU sticks to that line then theUnited Kingdom needs to be prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

Sterling's drop also followed comments by senior UKministers over the weekend that the government is working on theassumption that the European Union will not renegotiate itsBrexit deal and is ramping up preparations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0AX

An opinion poll also showed new British Prime Minister BorisJohnson's Conservative Party has opened up a 10-point lead overthe opposition Labour Party, adding to speculation Johnson willcall an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24S0VN

The pound dropped to $1.2335, a level last touched in March2017. It was also back down at 90 pence per euro, while impliedsterling volatility gauges were ramping up and at the highestsince March's original Brexit deadline.

"It is just the ongoing hardening of the Brexit line," said Saxo bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy. "There is so muchoptionality around it and if there is going to be a cliff edge,people will want to position for it."

The dollar meanwhile clung to a two-month high against abasket of currencies after better-than-expected U.S. GDP datalast week enhanced its attraction against its rivals.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest ratesfor the first time in more than a decade this week, but such amove is widely seen as a pre-emptive one to protect the economyfrom global uncertainties and trade pressures, in contrast tosome other countries that face more imminent risks.

The dollar index =USD stood little changed at 97.919,after having hit a two-month high of 98.093 on Friday. The eurostood at $1.11315EUR=EBS , almost flat and not far fromThursday's low of $1.1101, a trough since May 2017.

"What everyone is interested in right now is whether theU.S. will enter a full rate-cut cycle," said Kyosuke Suzuki,director of forex at Societe Generale.

"The GDP figures were a bit stronger than expected, puttinga dent to the view of the U.S. entering a long easing cycle."

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP)increased at a 2.1%annualised rate in the second quarter, above forecast of 1.8%,as a surge in consumer spending blunted some of the drag fromdeclining exports and a smaller inventory build. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

The U.S. currency also got a minor boost from White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said on Friday that the Trumpadministration has "ruled out" intervening in markets to lowerthe U.S. dollar's value. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R0N7

Against the yen, the dollar stayed around 108.66 yenJPY=EBS due largely to month-end selling by Japaneseexporters. It had hit a two-week peak of 108.83 yen on Friday.

The Bank of Japan is starting a two-day policy meeting lateron Monday. Market players expect the BOJ to send dovish messagesand it could try to put on a semblance of easing by changing itsforward guidance.

But the central bank looks certain to refrain from rate cutsand other major policy easing given its lack of policyammunition.

The Australian dollar stood flat at $0.6904AUD=D4 afterdipping to a one-month low of $0.6900 earlier following Chinesedata on Saturday showing profits earned by the country'sindustrial firms contracted in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2EM

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and TradeRepresentative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Chinese VicePremier Liu He for talks in Shanghai starting on Tuesday, theirfirst face-to-face meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks late lastmonth.

But on Friday Trump offered a pessimistic view of reaching atrade deal with China, saying Beijing may not sign one beforethe November 2020 U.S. presidential election in hopes that aDemocrat who will be easier to deal with, will win.

