FOREX-Dollar steels for Fed cut, Brexit barges pound lower

* Fed expected to cut interest rates 25 bps this week

* U.S. easing seen as pre-emptive move to support economy

* Sterling hits 28-month low on no-deal Brexit worries

* Aussie hits 1-month low after soft China data

By Marc Jones

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a twomonth-high on Monday ahead of what is expected to be the firstU.S. interest rate cut since the financial crisis, whileBritain's rising Brexit risks slugged the pound to a fresh28-month low.

Most major currencies were keeping moves small ahead ofWednesday's expected 25 basis point cut by the Federal Reserve,but there was at least some action to fill the void.

The pound saw another 0.4% swoon after Britain's new foreignminister and former Brexit chief, Dominic Raab, told theEuropean Union it needed to change its "stubborn" position toavoid a no-deal crunch in October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24U1N3

Sterling's drop also followed comments by senior UKministers over the weekend that the government was ramping uppreparations for a no-deal outcome and was working on theassumption that the European Union will not renegotiate itsBrexit deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0AX

An opinion poll also showed new British Prime Minister BorisJohnson's Conservative Party has opened up a 10-point lead overthe opposition Labour Party, adding to speculation Johnson willcall an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24S0VN

The pound dropped to $1.2335, a level last touched in March2017. It was also back down at 90 pence per euro, while impliedsterling volatility gauges were ramping up and at the highestsince this March's original Brexit deadline.

"It is just the ongoing hardening of the Brexit line," said Saxo bank's head of FX strategy John Hardy. "There is so muchoptionality around it and if there is going to be a cliff edge,people will want to position for it."

James Binny, head of currency at State Street GlobalAdvisors, added that he sensed rising no-deal sentiment.

FED AHEAD

The dollar clung to a two-month high against a basket ofcurrencies after better-than-expected U.S. GDP data last weekenhanced its attraction against its rivals.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest ratesfor the first time in more than a decade this week, but such amove is widely seen as a pre-emptive one to protect the economyfrom global uncertainties and trade pressures, in contrast tosome other countries that face more imminent risks.

The dollar index =USD stood little changed at 98.064,after hitting a two-month high of 98.093 on Friday. The eurohovered at $1.1126EUR=EBS , almost flat and not far fromThursday's low of $1.1101, a trough since May 2017.

"What everyone is interested in right now is whether theU.S. will enter a full rate-cut cycle," said Kyosuke Suzuki,director of forex at Societe Generale.

"The GDP figures were a bit stronger than expected, puttinga dent to the view of the U.S. entering a long easing cycle."

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased at a 2.1%annualised rate in the second quarter, above forecast of 1.8%,as a surge in consumer spending blunted some of the drag fromdeclining exports and a smaller inventory build. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

SHAGHAI, YUAN LOW

The U.S. currency also got a minor boost from White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said on Friday that the Trumpadministration has "ruled out" intervening in markets to lowerthe U.S. dollar's value. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R0N7

The dollar stayed around 108.60 yenJPY=EBS due largely tomonth-end selling by Japanese exporters. It had hit a two-weekpeak of 108.83 yen on Friday.

The Bank of Japan started a two-day policy meeting onMonday. Market players expect the BOJ to send dovish messagesand it could try to put on a semblance of easing by changing itsforward guidance.

But the central bank looks certain to refrain from rate cutsand other major policy easing given its lack of policyammunition.

Further south, the Australian dollar AUD=D4 had dipped toa one-month low of $0.6900 amid interest rate cut bets there tooand after a fall in Chinese industrial firms' profits in Junehad underscored the broader trade war risks again. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2EM.

June was the first full month of higher U.S. tariffs on $200billion of Chinese goods and the yuan CNY=CFXS had also hitits lowest in more than five weeks in Asian trading. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U154

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and TradeRepresentative Robert Lighthizer will meet Chinese Vice PremierLiu He for talks in Shanghai starting on Tuesday. It is theirfirst face-to-face meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks late lastmonth.

But on Friday Trump offered a pessimistic view of reaching atrade deal with China, saying Beijing may not sign one beforethe November 2020 U.S. presidential election in hopes that aDemocrat who will be easier to deal with, will win.

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Monday Beijinghoped Washington would stick to its commitment to createpositive conditions for the trade talks this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

