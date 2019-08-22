FOREX-Dollar steady before Powell talk, kiwi jumps on RBNZ comments

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm in Asia onFriday on expectations Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powellwill, in a pivotal speech, stick with his message that the U.S.central bank has not entered a prolonged monetary easing cycle.

The greenback hit another 11-year high versus the Chineseyuan CNY=CFXS on Friday.

The New Zealand dollar jumped from a three and-a-half-yearlow after the Pacific nation's central bank chief said he was"pleased" with where interest rates were, hosing downexpectations of more immediate rate cuts to follow this month'saggressive easing.

Powell gives the highly-awaited speech later Friday at ameeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole. Doubts about furthereasing emerged after two Fed officials said they saw no reasonto cut interest rates again without new signs of economicweakness.

Currency markets have in recent months been driven by globalcentral banks' shift to much more accommodative policy settingsas economic demand slows and trade disputes intensify.

Expectations that the Fed will cut rates at its next meetingin September are still very high, according to interest ratefutures, but the currency market is likely to react if the toneof Powell's comments does not match these dovish expectations.

In addition to the Jackson Hole meeting over the weekend, aGroup of Seven summit in France from Saturday could also rattlecurrencies. The European Union hopes to ease tensions with theUnited States to avoid punitive tariffs on EU autos.

"The rates market is well ahead of the Fed in pricing inaggressive rate cuts, but Powell may not be as dovish as themarket is pricing in," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currencystrategist at Mizuho Securities.

"Powell will keep the option of rate cuts on the table, butwon't lean too strongly in that direction. This would besupportive for the dollar."

In onshore trading in China, the yuan fell to 7.0961 perdollar, its weakest since March 2008. In offshore trade, theyuan CNH=D3 weakened to 7.0987.

Concern about China's economy is growing because U.S.tariffs on roughly $150 billion of Chinese goods will takeaffect from Sept. 1. Earlier, President Donald Trump saidtariffs on $300 billion of imports would kick in Sept. 1, butthen he delayed this on some items, such as consumerelectronics, until Dec. 15. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25I1ZW

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 rose 0.47% to $0.6392, itsbiggest daily gain since Aug. 8, and rose 0.49% to 68.08 yenNZDJPY= . Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr toldBloomberg TV he can afford to wait on monetary policy afterstunning investors earlier this month with a sharp50-basis-point rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N23B01M

The U.S. dollar was little changed at 106.50 yenJPY=EBS on Friday. The dollar fell 0.2% versus the yen on Thursdayfollowing slightly weak U.S. manufacturing sector data.

For the week, the greenback was on course for a 0.1% gainversus the yen.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was little changed at 98.170.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harkerand Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther Georgeboth said on Thursday they saw no immediate need to cut rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25I1NS

Powell is likely to acknowledge later Friday that falloutfrom the U.S.-China trade war may worsen a global economicslowdown and ultimately make more U.S. rate cuts necessary. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2591C7

But he is expected also to try to ensure he is not seen asbowing before repeated attacks from Trump for not easing policyfurther.

Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 91%probability of a rate cut at the Fed's September meeting,according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. In July the Fed cutrates for the first time in a decade to 2.00%-2.25%.

The euro EUR=EBS held steady at $1.1073, on course for itssecond weekly decline against the greenback.

Transatlantic rifts are set to feature prominently whenTrump arrives at the G7 summit in France to discuss differencesover trade, Iran and climate change. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25I57P

If Trump slaps tariffs on EU cars and car part imports,which he says pose a national security threat, it would pose anew risk to Europe's economic outlook. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24O56A (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and RichardBorsuk) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1;))

