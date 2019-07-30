FOREX-Dollar steady as markets await Fed verdict, pound struggles

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar caught in narrow range ahead of Fed's policyverdict

* Fed seen cutting rates by 25 bps, focus on future policypath

* Sterling catches a breather after fall, still down 4.3% inJuly

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar held steady onWednesday, largely in a wait-and-see mode as traders lookedahead to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting later inthe day when policymakers are expected to cut interest ratesfor the first time since 2008.

With markets predicting the Fed to reduce its key rate by25 basis points, the main focus was on whether it would leavethe door open for further policy easing in a bid to insulate theworld's largest economy from slowing global growth and thefallout of trade conflicts.

"The Fed will likely try and not dash the prospect of afuture rate cut held by the markets. But at the same timeChairman (Jerome) Powell is certainly not in a position topromise an upcoming cut, so he is expected to keep his wordingas vague as possible," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currencystrategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Any vague policy references would provide the dollar withan extra lift as it would further temper excessive easinghopes."

CME's FedWatch Tool shows 78% of traders pricing in a 25 bpcut. But the remaining 22% still see a deeper 50 bp easing as apossibility.

The federal funds rate is currently set in a range of 2.25%to 2.50%. Traders of futures tied to the rate have priced in afull percentage-point drop by the end of next year.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 98.036 after pulling backfrom a two-month high of 98.206 touched on Tuesday.

The greenback traded a shade lower at 108.530 yenJPY= andthe euro EUR= inched up 0.05% to $1.1159. The Bank of Japan(BOJ) on Tuesday left policy settings steady though some suspecta move to further ease monetary conditions might not be far off. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

The pound, which has tumbled this week as investors rushedto factor in the possibility of Britain leaving the EuropeanUnion without a deal, managed to stabilise somewhat.

Sterling GBP=D4 was 0.1% higher at $1.2157, crawling backfrom a 28-month trough of $1.2120 plumbed on Tuesday.

Troubles for the currency, which has lost 4.3% in July, werestill seen to be far from over as Britain's new prime ministerBoris Johnson took over with the explicit agenda of pulling thecountry out of the EU by Oct. 31, whether transitional tradingagreements are in place or not. (Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))

