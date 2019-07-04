FOREX-Dollar steady as market braces for U.S. jobs report

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Friday astraders held off on making big bets ahead of the closely-watchedU.S. non-farm jobs report that could influence the course ofnear-term Federal Reserve policy.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed 96.754, having spent theprevious day in a tight range as the U.S. financial markets wereclosed for the Independence Day holiday.

The index had fallen to a three-month trough of 95.843 lastweek as U.S. Treasury yield slumped to 2-1/2-year lows onexpectations the Fed would cut interest rates this year,starting as early as this month.

The focus was now on whether Friday's U.S. jobs report will help make or break the case for a rate cut later in July.

Economists polled by Reuters are predicting U.S. non-farmpayrolls to have increased by 160,000 in June from 75,000 inMay.

"The dollar has been closely moving in correlation with U.S.yields and today will be no exception, with the bond market'sreaction to the jobs report likely determining the direction ofcurrencies," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist atDaiwa Securities.

"The bond market rally may have gone too far so its reactionto the jobs data could be volatile."

The dollar was flat at 107.840 yenJPY= . The greenback waslittle changed on the week, during which it briefly touched atwo-week high of 108.535 when a U.S.-China trade truce boostedrisk appetite and weighed on the safe-haven yen.

The euro was steady at $1.1283EUR= and headed for aweekly loss of 0.75%. A drop in euro zone government bond yieldsto record lows this week, in sympthy with the global debt rally,has weighed on the single currency.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR matched the European Central Bank's deposit rate ofminus 0.4% for the first time on Thursday, in the latest signthat markets are braced for interest rate cuts soon. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2442L4

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was flat at $0.7023 afterclimbing to a two-month high of $0.7048 the previous day.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was flat at $0.7023 afterclimbing to a two-month high of $0.7048 the previous day.

The Aussie has advanced 1.4% this week with expected ratecuts from the Fed and the ECB helping shift some of the focusaway from the Reserve Bank of Australia's own easing bias.