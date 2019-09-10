FOREX-Dollar steady against euro before ECB meeting

Shutterstock photo





* ECB meeting on Thursday main market focus

* BOJ policymakers may discuss expanding stimulus (Adds Merkel comments, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

Investors are weighing whether further monetary stimuluswill be effective in countering economic weakness in the eurozone, and whether the ECB will disappoint dovish expectationsbaked into the market.

"People are waiting on the ECB, that's really the big eventthis week," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at WellsFargo in New York. But, "given some of the push-back we've seenfrom the hawks on the board, we could easily see a disappointingoutcome."

ECB policymakers are leaning toward a stimulus package thatincludes a rate cut, a beefed-up pledge to keep rates low forlonger and compensation for banks over the side-effects ofnegative rates, five sources familiar with the discussion saidlast week.

Many also favor restarting asset buys, but opposition fromsome northern European countries is complicating this issue. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2YQ

The dollar was little changed against the single currency EUR= at $1.1045. It has traded in a tight range between$1.1014 and $1.1084 for four days.

The euro got a temporary boost on Monday on a Reuters reportthat Germany is considering the creation of a "shadow budget"that would enable Berlin to boost public investment beyond therestrictions of constitutionally enshrined debt rules. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2603E0

Germany can counter a possible economic crisis by injecting"many, many billions of euros" into the economy, FinanceMinister Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N2612DJ

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, said on Tuesdayher government was sticking to its balanced budget policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N26163Y

The Japanese yen JPY= weakened to its lowest level againstthe greenback since Aug. 2 after Reuters reported that Bank ofJapan policymakers are more open to discussing the possibilityof expanding stimulus at their board meeting on Sept. 18-19 asthe fallout from the U.S.-China trade war spreads. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N2612HY

Demand for the safe-haven currency has also dropped sinceChina and the United States on Thursday agreed to holdhigh-level talks in early October, boosting risk sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

In the United States, consumer price inflation data onThursday and retail sales data on Friday are the main economicfocus. They will follow a jobs report last Friday that showedU.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates when it meetson Sept. 17-18.

