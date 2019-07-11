FOREX-Dollar steadies as strong U.S. inflation tempers chance of aggressive Fed rate cut

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Friday,having regained some traction against its peers afterstronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data tempered the prospectof an aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cut later thismonth.

The core U.S. consumer price index excluding food and energycomponents rose 0.3% in June, the largest increase since January2018, data on Thursday showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

The signs of a pick-up in underlying inflation, along withseparate data on weekly jobless claims showing the labour marketremained solid, curbed financial market expectations of a moreaggressive 50 basis point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting.

Markets are still fully priced for a quarter percentagepoint cut as U.S. policymakers seek to support a slowingeconomy.

The dollar was little changed at 108.490 yenJPY= afterrebounding from a low of 107.860 plumbed on Thursday in responseto dovish comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which had revived the chance of a 50 basis-point cut.

"The dollar bounced back as the strong U.S. CPI got themarket to question the Fed's view on prices and whetherinflation was really as weak as projected," said Takuya Kanda,general manager at Gaitame.Com Research Institute.

"Expectations for a 50 basis point cut had risen afterPowell's comments but were lowered again by the CPI. Until theFed's meeting later this month, the prospect of a 50 basis pointcut will continue ebbing back and forth on each major datarelease."

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies stood little changed at 97.081 after retracing muchof its losses on Thursday, when it had briefly stooped to asix-day low of 96.795.

The euro EUR= was flat at $1.1254, having pulled back froma high of $1.1285 scaled on Thursday prior to the U.S. inflationdata..

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 dipped 0.05% to $0.6972 aftergaining 0.2% the previous day.

The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR , which oftendictates the direction of the dollar, was at 2.134% afterjumping 8 basis points overnight on the strong U.S. inflationdata and a weak 30-year bond auction. (Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))

