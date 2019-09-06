FOREX-Dollar steadies as risk-on mood holds ahead of U.S. jobs data

Shutterstock photo





* Signs of easing tensions drive risk rally

* Asia trade quiet as U.S. payrolls data awaited

* Dollar flat, Asian currencies inch higher

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Upbeat U.S. economic data gavethe dollar an edge over its peers on Friday, arresting a recentflight from the greenback while also supporting Asian currenciesas investors toned down their recent gloom over the globaleconomy.

Separate surveys suggested the world's largest economy is inbetter shape than investors had feared. U.S. service sectoractivity accelerated in August and private employers boostedhiring beyond expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

It contributed to a broad risk-on shift in currency, bondand stock markets stoked by news that China-U.S. trade talkswould resume next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

The data kept the dollar steady against most majorcurrencies while investors waited for a monthly payrolls reportdue at 1230 GMT for the next snapshot on the labour market'shealth.

"Investors are now hoping they can take this week'spositivity over the finishing line, so fingers crossed theAugust U.S. payroll report...doesn't throw a damp towel on theproceedings," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific MarketStrategist at AxiTrader.

The optimism of the past few days bolstered the South Koreanwon KRW= and Australian and New Zealand dollars AUD=D3NZD=D3 , setting them on course for their sharpestweekly gains since June, each adding more than a percentagepoint against the dollar.

The pound GBP= has had its best week since May, addingalmost 1.4% on the dollar as parliament appeared to pull Britainback from the brink of a no-deal exit from the European Union byvoting to delay leaving.

Sterling was flat at $1.2328 by 0628 GMT on Friday. Asiancurrencies drifted slightly higher.

The Australian dollar held close to a month-high struck onThursday at $0.6817. The won touched a month-high of 1,198.40per dollar, then retreated a little.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar .DXY was flat at98.387. The euro EUR=EBS was steady at $1.1040 at 0628 GMT

The safe-haven yen, which was sold to a one-month low of107.22 per dollar on Thursday, bounced a little to 106.99, asign of some caution creeping in.

Meanwhile, the U.S. non-farm payroll report due later onFriday is expected to show an increase of 158,000 and theunemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%. A miss could shatteralready fragile sentiment.

Other factors supporting the market's risk appetite arealready wavering. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's withdrawal ofthe extradition bill that sparked the city's summer of protestsdoes not seem to have appeased demonstrators. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X0JG

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating onFriday, citing the continued unrest. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X134

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to kick offwhat is in effect an election and a Brexit campaign wasimmediately overshadowed on Thursday when his younger brotherquit the government. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25W3B2

China's yuan CNH= was mostly flat, though on track for itsfirst weekly gain in three weeks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X0NS

"These moves may prove to be short term rather than thestart of a fresh cycle," said Nick Twidale, director ofSydney-based brokerage XChainge.

"Both the major geo-political issues that seem to haveturned over the last few days have a large degree of uncertaintyassociated with them over the medium, let alone long term," hesaid, referring to Brexit and U.S.-China trade talks.

