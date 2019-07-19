FOREX-Dollar steadies after rise in bets on bigger Fed rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* Williams' comments undermine dollar briefly, support euro

* Currency markets waiting for central bank meetings

* Emerging market currency index hits 4-month high

By Tommy Wilkes

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar recoveredslightly in early Friday trading, having fallen heavily afterdovish comments from a key policymaker bolstered expectations ofan aggressive interest rate cut this month.

At a central banking conference on Thursday, New York FedPresident John Williams argued for pre-emptive measures to avoidhaving to deal with too-low inflation and interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

That sent the dollar down before it rebounded slightly aftera New York Fed representative subsequently said Williams'comments were academic and not about immediate policy direction.

Investors took Williams' remarks along with separatecomments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida as another dovishsignal from the central bank, which could be opening the way fora big rate cut at the end of this month.

Investors are now pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut laterthis month, and some even expect a 50 basis point move, althoughthe dollar has held up reasonably well.

"Fed rate cut expectations have only resulted in modest U.S.dollar weakness so far which has been more evident recentlyagainst higher yielding currencies given the renewed search foryield," MUFG analysts wrote.

The euro weakened 0.2% to $1.1261EUR=EBS but remainedfirmly within its weekly range as traders wait for next week'sEuropean Central Bank meeting.

The dollar index .DXY=USD , which hit a two-week low of96.648, bounced to 96.855.

The dollar did particularly well against the yen, rising0.3% to 107.60 JPY=EBS .

Sterling was on the back foot again, falling 0.3% to $1.2515GBP=D3 and undoing some of its recovery on Thursday whenBritish lawmakers had voted for a plan to make it harder for anew prime minister to push through a no-deal Brexit.

The dollar's weakness and expectations of a dovish shift inthe rate cycle have boosted many emerging market currencies.

MSCI's emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS hasrisen 0.35% so far this week to a four-month high of 1,657.07,coming within sight of this year's double peak around 1,658, hitin late January and March.

"If the Fed cut rates, that could encourage freshinvestments in emerging currencies and other risk assets," saidBart Wakabayashi, State Street Bank's representative in Japan.

The New Zealand dollar, which has rallied more than 1% to a3-1/2 month high this week as investors expect Fed rate cuts toboost the attractiveness of the higher-yielding kiwi, easedslightly to $0.6776NZD=D3 .

The currency has the second-highest bond yield among G10currencies after the U.S. dollar. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing byKevin Liffey) ((thomas.wilkes@thomsonreuters.com))