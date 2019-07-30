FOREX-Dollar stalls ahead of Fed meeting as rate move eyed

Shutterstock photo





(Adds analyst quote; updates rates)

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered in a narrowrange on Tuesday, a day before the conclusion of a U.S. FederalReserve meeting at which policymakers are expected to cutinterest rates for the first time since the financial crisis.

"The market is on hold waiting for the FOMC meetingtomorrow. That is expected to be the next driver of price actionat a general level," said Shahab Jalinoos, global head offoreign exchange strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

The euro EUR= on Tuesday steadied above the 26-month lowit reached last week of $1.110. A Fed cut could extend theeuro's broader move lower.

"The outlook for transatlantic monetary policy seeminglyfavors a weaker EURUSD on the notion that ECB easing would beout of necessity, whereas lower U.S. rates would mostly beinsurance against global headwinds," said Joe Manimbo, seniormarket analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

The pound was the biggest mover in the foreign exchangemarket, plunging to a new 28-month low of $1.212GBP= in Asiantrading on growing concerns that Britain could crash out of theEuropean Union without a transition agreement on Oct. 31.

Sterling was last down 0.44% at $1.216. It was also weakeragainst the euro by 0.52% at 91.66 pence, after touching atwo-year low of 91.88 pence.

"Clearly in the UK, sterling is moving due to localpolitical developments - most importantly the idea that PrimeMinister Johnson may not want to meet European leaders unlessthey change their position, which is a more hardline stance thanthe market would have expected as recently as a week ago," saidJalinoos.

The Japanese yen was last up by 0.16% at 108.62 yen perdollar JPY= after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday maintained itspledge to keep short-term interest rates at a negative 0.1% viaaggressive bond purchases, as expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

"The Bank of Japan meeting did not deliver anythingmaterially new. There was a minor change in the wording of thestatement, but it does appear that Japan is going to wait andsee what materializes from the Fed and ECB before takingaction," said Jalinoos. (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Olga Cotaga; Editing by RichardChang) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

