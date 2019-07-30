FOREX-Dollar stalls ahead of Fed meeting

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - The dollar lacked direction onTuesday as traders held off on making big moves ahead of theFederal Reserve meeting concluding Wednesday, at whichpolicymakers are expected to cut interest rates for the firsttime since the financial crisis by 25 basis points.

"The market is on hold waiting for the FOMC meetingtomorrow. That is expected to be the next driver of price actionat a general level," said Shahab Jalinoos, global head offoreign exchange strategy at Credit Suisse in New York.

The euro EUR= hovered on Tuesday around the 26-month lowit reached last week of $1.110. Although the Fed is expected tolower rates, U.S. yields will remain above those in the eurozone, making the dollar a more attractive investment foryield-seeking traders.

The pound was the biggest mover in the foreign exchangemarket, plunging to a new 28-month low of $1.212GBP= in Asiantrading on growing concerns that Britain could crash out of theEuropean Union without a transition agreement on Oct. 31.

Sterling was last down 0.33% at $1.217. It was also weakeragainst the euro by 0.37% at 91.54 pence, having earlier toucheda two-year low of 91.88 pence.

"Clearly in the UK, sterling is moving due to localpolitical developments - most importantly the idea that PrimeMinister Johnson may not want to meet European leaders unlessthey change their position, which is a more hard-line stancethan the market would have expected as recently as a week ago,"said Jalinoos.

The Japanese yen was last up by 0.21% at 108.54 yen perdollar JPY= after the Bank of Japan on Tuesday maintained itspledge to keep short-term interest rates at a negative 0.1% viaaggressive bond purchases, as expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

"The Bank of Japan meeting did not deliver anythingmaterially new. There was a minor change in the wording of thestatement, but it does appear that Japan is going to wait andsee what materializes from the Fed and ECB before takingaction," said Jalinoos. (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Olga CotagaEditing by Alistair Bell) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

