FOREX-Dollar stable with eased trade tensions

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was modestlyhigher on Thursday as news Washington and Beijing werediscussing negotiations in September eased anxieties about theongoing trade war.

Thursday saw a slight bid for riskier assets, sendingsafe-havens such as the Japanese yen JPY= and Swiss franc CHF= lower and Treasury bond yields higher. The dollar index .DXY , which measures the currency against a basket of sixrivals, has held up despite a dramatic escalation in tariffslast week, and was last up 0.20% to 98.406.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would heap anadditional duty of 5% on about $550 billion in targeted Chinesegoods. The move came hours after China had unveiled retaliatorytariffs on $75-billion worth of U.S. goods.

"It looks like it's headed towards a quiet lack ofagreement, as opposed to Twitter wars. With that quiet lack ofagreement, it is probably enough to allow emerging currencies tostabilize as well as some of the commodity currencies like CADand Aussie," said Gregory Anderson, global head of foreignexchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Against the greenback JPY= , the yen was 0.31% weaker to106.44, but was on track for a more than 2% rise against thedollar for the month of August.

The dollar was little moved by news Thursday the U.S.economy slowed slightly more than expected in the secondquarter, despite the strongest growth in consumer spending in4-1/2 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0DT

"The numbers were pretty close to on the screws so in themajor exchange rates we didn't see much of a reaction," Andersonsaid.

Sterling remained in the spotlight after Prime MinisterBoris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament raised the odds of ano-deal Brexit. GBP/ The British currency GBP= edged 0.16%lower to $1.2189, approaching a January 2017 low below $1.2015.

"Brexit is a big deal. We've got a big week next week onthat issue. And I think that increasingly it will be the factorthat drives markets as opposed to U.S.-China trade spatheadlines," said Anderson. (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Saikat Chatterjee inLondonEditing by Chris Reese) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

