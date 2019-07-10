FOREX-Dollar soft after Powell bolsters Fed rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar was soft on Thursdayafter Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for arate cut later this month, vowing to "act as appropriate" toensure the world's biggest economy will be able to sustain adecade-long expansion.

In testimony to Congress, Powell pointed to "broad" globalweakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook amiduncertainty about the fallout from the Trump administration'strade conflict with China and other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

Adding to a generally dovish tone in his testimony, theminutes from the Fed's previous policy meeting showed manypolicy makers thought more stimulus would be needed soon,reviving speculation of an aggressive rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

The euro traded at $1.1260EUR= , little changed in earlyAsia after having gained 0.38% the previous day.

The dollar dipped 0.1% to 108.31 yenJPY= , extending itsslide from a six-week high of 108.99 set on Wednesday beforePowell's testimony.

The dollar's index against six major currencies .DXY=USD slipped about 0.4% on Wednesday, turning negative on theweek, to 97.104.

Money market futures price 0#FF: have jumped to price inabout 30% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis pointsat its next policy review on July 30-31 - a scenario that hadbeen priced out after Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.

A 25-basis-point cut is already fully factored in.

"A rate cut in July is completely sealed now. But on theother hand, Powell dropped little hint on what he would do afterthat, as he sounded quite optimistic on the economy," saidKyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.

"That uncertainty, I think, will most likely keep the dollarin fairly tight ranges in coming weeks," he said.

Elsewhere, the British pound also bounced off from six-monthlows to trade at $1.2508GBP=D4 .

But it is still down on the week as the British currency hasbeen dogged by Britain's economic gloom and a fast-approachingBrexit deadline.

A raft of dismal UK data and the risk of crashing out of theEuropean Union without agreeing transitional trade arrangementshave forced the Bank of England to change its upbeat assessmentof the economy.

In contrast, the Canadian dollar moved closer to last week'seight-month high, as the Bank of Canada showed no sign that itwould match potential interest rate cuts from the Fed, makingclear it had no intention of easing monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B07W

The Canadian dollar stood at C$1.3072 per U.S. dollar CAD=D4 , not far from C$1.3038 touched a week ago.