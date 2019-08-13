FOREX-Dollar soars versus yen after U.S. makes trade concessions

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar took off onTuesday morning, clobbering the Japanese yen, after the Trumpadministration said it would delay 10% tariffs on some Chineseproducts scheduled to begin next month, a significant concessionin the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. dollar rose 1.49% to 106.85 Japanese yenJPY= perdollar. The yen is a safe-haven asset which benefits in momentsof geopolitical uncertainty and during economic downturns. TheU.S.-China trade war had begun to affect economic growth in theUnited States and raise fears that the conflict could lead to arecession.

Other safe havens like Treasury bonds also saw prices fallas investors moved money into riskier assets. The dollar index .DXY was 0.38% higher at 97.749, and the offshore Chinese yuan CNH= was 1.38% stronger at 7.0050.

The news had a modest effect on interest rate forecasts for2019. Two to three cuts have been priced in by the end of theyear, though on Tuesday morning expectations of two rate cutsincreased to 47.9% from 45.7% a day prior, according to CMEGroup's FedWatch tool.

Still, some analysts cautioned a moderate response. "Thefact is that we have seen this film before, and it could benaive to think so much on the back of this headline," said NaeemAslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets in London.

The U.S. dollar was also buoyed on Tuesday after the UnitedStates reported that consumer prices in July increased, thoughthe easing of trade tensions could tamp down furtherinflationary pressures.

The Labor Department on Tuesday reported that the consumerprice index increased 0.3% last month, lifted by gains in thecost of energy products and a range of other goods. The CPI hadedged up 0.1% for two straight months. In the 12 months throughJuly, the CPI increased 1.8% after advancing 1.6% in June.Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI wouldaccelerate 0.3% in July and rise 1.7% on a year-on-year basis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2581H9

Financial markets have fully priced in an interest rate cutin September. Expectations that rates will be cut by 25 basispoints rose to 92.7% from 84.6% a day prior as fewer traders beton a more dramatic 50-basis-point cut next month. (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Tommy Wilkes inLondon; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))