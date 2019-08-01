FOREX-Dollar soars, kicking euro, sterling to multi-year lows

Shutterstock photo





* Euro plunges to 26-month low vs dollar

* Decline comes after Fed sounds less dovish than expected

* Sterling hits 30-month low vs dollar

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar climbed onThursday after the Federal Reserve cut rates a day earlier butcautioned it was not necessarily the start of a cycle ofmonetary loosening, sending the euro to a 26-month low and theBritish pound to a 30-month low.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut rateson Wednesday for the first time since the financial crisis, inresponse to the growing risk of higher import tariffs and aslowdown in the world's major economies. But it also signaledthat the quarter point cut was a "mid-cycle policy adjustment."

"It's not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts," FedChairman Jerome Powell said after the Fed's decision, althoughhe added, "I didn't say it's just one rate cut."

The Fed's less-dovish-than-expected message triggered arebound in the dollar, sending the index .DXY to a 26-monthhigh of 98.93 on Thursday. It has since retraced some of thosegains, but remains up 0.14% on the day.

The Fed's statement shifted analyst expectations for ratecuts this year.

"We still expect a follow-up of (25 basis points) this year,but October now seems more likely than September, as the FOMCappears poised to wait for further evidence that downside risksare weighing on the economy and holding down inflation," wroteMorgan Stanley analysts.

The euro EUR= weakened to a 26-month low of $1.1025, andsterling GBP= touched a 30-month low of $1.2077. However, boththe euro and the pound were gripped by their own issues.

"You want to stay short euro and sell the rallies," saidStephen Gally, European head of forex strategy at BMO CapitalMarkets.

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showsthat hedge funds have been doing just that. Short euro positionsincreased to $5.44 billion in the week to July 26.

Investors expect the European Central Bank to take a moreaggressive stance on monetary policy easing than the Fed, whichwould dampen appetite for the common currency. Fears thatBritain may exit the European Union on Oct. 31 withouttransitional trade agreements in place hurt sterling and theeuro. The euro was last down 0.13% at $1.1059.

Britain's deputy finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said the UKwants a Brexit deal, but "we must have the firmness to leave(the EU) if necessary without a deal." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO04P

Investors and analysts expect sterling to decline further asmore headlines emphasize the growing probability Britain willquit the European Union without trade agreements. (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Olga Cotaga; Editing by WillDunham) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

