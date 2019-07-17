FOREX-Dollar slips with lower U.S. yields in tight ranges

Shutterstock photo





* Longest U.S. economic expansion stay intact - Fed's BeigeBook

* Dollar overvalued; euro, yen, yuan in line - IMF

* Sterling recovers after hitting 27-month low vs dollar

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - The dollar softened againstmost major currencies on Wednesday in step with lower U.S. bondyields and expectations the Federal Reserve would lower interestrates, reversing some of the prior day's gains tied tostronger-than-forecast retail sales data.

The pound fell to 27-month lows versus the greenback onjitters about a no-deal Brexit before rebounding in U.S.trading.

"With the market pricing for lower interest rates, that's keeping a lid on the dollar," said Chris Gaffney, president ofworld markets at TIAA Bank in St. Louis.

The greenback was also bogged down by uncertainties whetherthe White House would embark on efforts to weaken the dollar inthe wake of comments from U.S. President Donald Trump who saidon Twitter on July 3 the United States "should match" the "bigcurrency manipulation game" by China and Europe. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440MA

"Anytime you have the president commenting on the need for aweaker dollar, that would pressure the dollar lower," Gaffneysaid.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday saidthe greenback was overvalued by 6% to 12%, based on near-termeconomic fundamentals, while the euro, Japan's yen and China'syuan were seen as broadly in line with fundamentals. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I02Z

The euro hit a one-week low against the dollar and towardsthe lower end of this year's trading range, weighed down byexpectations of easing from the European Central Bank andinvestors' preference for the higher-yielding U.S. currency.

The euro EUR=EBS fell to $1.1200 earlier Wednesday beforeclawing back up 0.10% on the day to $1.1223.

The dollar JPY=EBS was 0.13% lower at 108.095 yen.

The pound GBP=D3 fell to a fresh 27-month low of $1.2382before rebounding to $1.2433. It also hit a fresh six-month lowagainst the euro at 90.51 penceEURGBP=D3 . GBP/

An index that tracks the dollar against the euro, yen, poundand three other currencies .DXY was down 0.20% at 97.204 aftertouching a one-week high.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 5.70 basispoints to 2.063%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I10W

The greenback has strengthened since late June in responseto better-than-expected data on U.S. jobs, inflation and retailsales. Its rise has been limited by stronger signals fromFederal Reserve officials of a possible rate decrease perhaps intwo weeks to counter the risk from global trade tensions andsluggish price growth at home.

The Fed's latest Beige Book on Wednesday showed the longestU.S. economic expansion remained intact amid risk from tradedisputes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMHIEF5B

U.S. interest rates futures implied traders fully expect theFed to cut rates at its upcoming policy meeting on July 30-31with a 35% chance for a half-point decrease, CME Group'sFedWatch tool showed.========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:50PM (1850 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1221$1.1209 +0.11% -2.16% +1.1233 +1.1201 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.0900 108.2200 -0.12% -1.97% +108.3200 +108.0200 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.30 121.33 -0.02% -3.90% +121.4800 +121.2100 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9869 0.9877 -0.08% +0.56% +0.9907 +0.9866 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2434 1.2403 +0.25% -2.53% +1.2456 +1.2383 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3046 1.3086 -0.31% -4.33% +1.3093 +1.3035 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7015 0.7012 +0.04% -0.48% +0.7024 +0.6997 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1078 1.1074 +0.04% -1.56% +1.1110 +1.1071 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9024 0.9034 -0.11% +0.45% +0.9051 +0.9015 NZ NZD= 0.6737 0.6700 +0.55% +0.30% +0.6746 +0.6698 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5816 8.5727 +0.10% -0.66% +8.5933 +8.5653 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6284 9.6101 +0.19% -2.80% +9.6348 +9.6107 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3635 9.3884 -0.16% +4.46% +9.4048 +9.3540 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5101 10.5269 -0.16% +2.40% +10.5367 +10.5069

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations https://tmsnrt.rs/2KdE2by GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2Y3UHTf GRAPHIC-Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed https://tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn GRAPHIC-Trade tensions boost U.S. rate-cut expectations interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2KdDNxa GRAPHIC-Euro 1-month implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/2NYofAO GRAPHIC-Euro net short positions https://tmsnrt.rs/32uh2f7 GRAPHIC-Bund yield set to fall below ECB deposit rate https://tmsnrt.rs/2YqE2cu GRAPHIC-Bund yield set to fall below ECB deposit rate interactive https://tmsnrt.rs/2YtKj7d ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Referenced Symbols: EFX ,