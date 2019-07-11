FOREX-Dollar slips to 1-week low, little impact from U.S. inflation rise

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. core CPI rises, helps trim dollar losses

* U.S. jobless claims are better than expected

* July's U.S. rate cut view still intact - analysts

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar inched lower onThursday in thin summer trading, as its outlook remained grimafter Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's bleak comments onthe U.S. economy, which bolstered expectations of an interestrate cut later this month.

Since the middle of May, the dollar index has fallen 1.6%,with the greenback down 2.6% against the yen.

The dollar, however, trimmed losses against the yen and euro earlier on Thursday after data showed U.S. underlying consumerprices rose 0.3% in June, the most in nearly 1-1/2 years, withsolid gains in the costs of a range of goods and service. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B17S

In another positive economic report, initial weekly jobless claims fell to a seasonally adjusted 209,000 for the week endedJuly 6, the lowest since April.

The inflation data, however, had little bearing on a widelyexpected view of an interest rate decrease this month at theFed's next monetary policy meeting, analysts said. Thatpotential rate cut would be the first in a decade.

"It's unlikely the Fed will be swayed from lowering interestrates as an insurance policy against future economic weakness,"said Matthew Eidinger, FX trader at Cambridge Global Payments inMontreal.

In testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Powell pointed to"broad" global weakness that was clouding the U.S. economicoutlook amid uncertainty about the fallout from the tradeconflict with China and other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

His comments affirmed market expectations - money marketsexpect one rate cut later this month and a cumulative 68 basispoints of cuts until the end of 2019 - but market watchers saidPowell's views will drive the dollar.

"If there was any doubt that the data was really compelling,especially the strong U.S. nonfarm payrolls report last week, Ithink we had our answer yesterday, with Powell's pretty strongargument for easing as soon as July," said Mazen Issa, senior FXstrategist at TD Securities in New York.

The Fed chief gave a second day of testimony to members ofCongress on Thursday, and generally reiterated comments he madethe previous day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was slightly lower at 97.06 .DXY , after earlier falling to a one-week low.

The dollar was flat versus the yen at 108.45 yenJPY= , andwas likewise little changed against the Swiss franc at 0.9899francCHF= .

The euro, meanwhile, was up 0.1% against the dollar at$1.1256 EUR= , even as expectations grew that the EuropeanCentral Bank would loosen policy.

Focus has turned to the release of the ECB's June minutesand whether the bank has started discussions about a return toasset purchases.

Sterling rose from six-month lows to $1.2523GBP=D3 , up0.1% on the day. But it remains down for the week, amidBritain's economic gloom and a fast-approaching Brexit deadline.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:50 PM (1850 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1254$1.1249 +0.04% -1.87% +1.1285 +1.1246 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.4500 108.4600 -0.01% -1.64% +108.5200 +107.8700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.10 122.01 +0.07% -3.26% +122.1000 +121.6300 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9898 0.9894 +0.04% +0.86% +0.9904 +0.9848 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2523 1.2499 +0.19% -1.83% +1.2571 +1.2500 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3071 1.3080 -0.07% -4.15% +1.3091 +1.3042 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6975 0.6957 +0.26% -1.05% +0.6988 +0.6955 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1143 1.1131 +0.11% -1.00% +1.1143 +1.1106 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8986 0.8999 -0.14% +0.02% +0.9005 +0.8967 NZ NZD= 0.6663 0.6645 +0.27% -0.80% +0.6688 +0.6644 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5438 8.5798 -0.42% -1.10% +8.5828 +8.5320 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6160 9.6533 -0.39% -2.93% +9.6610 +9.6156 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3874 9.4198 -0.29% +4.73% +9.4223 +9.3713 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5677 10.5981 -0.29% +2.96% +10.6031 +10.5560

