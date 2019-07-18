Quantcast

FOREX-Dollar slips on softer U.S. yields; Aussie shines

By Reuters

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - The dollar broadly edged loweragainst its rivals on Thursday after softer U.S. Treasury yieldsin the wake of weak U.S. housing data sapped demand as investorsfocused their attention on a Fed meeting next week.

Morgan Stanley strategists said in a daily note that theoverall outlook for riskier assets remained bearish thanks todisappointing U.S. earnings reports and weak prospects forglobal trade.

"All this gives strong reason for the currentinternationally-focused Fed to consider cutting rates by 50 bpsat the end of the month," they said. A 50 basis point cut wouldweaken the dollar sharply, particularly against high-yieldingcurrencies, they said.

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY , the dollar edged 0.1%lower to 97.09.

The weakness in the dollar pushed other currencies higher.The Australian dollar led gainers thanks to a solid jobs report.

Australian employment rose by a surprisingly small 500positions in June, but all the weakness was in part-time workwith full-time jobs rising by 21,100. The unemployment rate heldsteady at 5.2% for a third month running. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J0I9

The Aussie AUD=D4 was 0.3% higher at $0.7031.

"The Australian dollar drew a significant part of itssupport from the June underemployment rate, which fell to 8.2%from 8.6%," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist atMizuho Securities in Tokyo.

He said the underemployment rate had a higher correlationwith policy rates and wages than the jobless rate and was likelyto attract more attention in the future.

The euro EUR= added to modest overnight gains and edged up0.1% to $1.1238. Its gains were restrained by expectations ofeasing from the European Central Bank as early as next week. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting byShinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Kevin Liffey) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))





