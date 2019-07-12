FOREX-Dollar slips for 3rd day on U.S. rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. produce prices rise modestly

* Futures market sees U.S. rate cut in July

* Euro slightly lower after comments from ECB official

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell for a thirdstraight session on Friday, still pressured by expectations theFederal Reserve will start cutting interest rates at a monetarypolicy meeting later this month.

Against a basket of other currencies .DXY , the dollar fell0.1% to 97.004, and also posted losses against the yen and Swissfranc.

The dollar briefly trimmed losses after U.S. data showedproducer prices rose slightly in June, up 0.1% following asimilar gain in May. In the 12 months through June, the PPI rose1.7%, the smallest gain since January 2017, slowing further froma 1.8% increase in May. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1HN

"Evidence of higher inflation will be warmly received by theFed," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western UnionBusiness Solutions in New York.

But until the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, the corepersonal consumption expenditures price (PCE) index, showsconvincing signs of heating up from a low 1.6%, the Fed isunlikely to change its stance on cutting rates as soon as laterthis month, he added.

The producer prices data followed a report on Thursdayshowing the core U.S. consumer price index, excluding food andenergy, rose 0.3% in June, the largest increase since January2018, data on Thursday showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

The CPI reading pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, butmoney markets still indicated one rate cut at the end of Julyand a cumulative 64 basis points in cuts by the end of 2019,especially after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell flagged such a move in his two-day testimony before Congress this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

The dollar's weakness revived carry trades, where investorsborrow in low-yielding currencies such as the Swiss franc andthe euro to purchase higher-yielding ones such as the Australianor New Zealand dollars.

The euro slipped versus the dollar after European CentralBank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the ECB willneed to adopt further expansionary measures if the euro zoneeconomy does not pick up and will consider its options "in thecoming weeks". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N20Z02

The single currency EUR= was last at $1.3051, down 0.1%.

The market has been monitoring Fed speakers. Chicago FedPresident Charles Evans said the U.S. economy still has "verysolid fundamentals" with a vibrant labor market. He said heviewed the Fed's monetary policy as neutral, but it could bemore accommodative if the goal is to lift inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N23A011

New York Fed President John Williams will speak on Monday.

