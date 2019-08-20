FOREX-Dollar slips as U.S. yields slide again

Shutterstock photo





* Investors brace for dovish Fed at Jackson Hole

* U.S. yield curve steeper, but may invert again

* Pound plunges vs euro, dollar

* Euro flat as markets focus on Italy

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds news on Italian prime minister's resignation, new analyst comments, updates prices)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The dollar traded lower on Tuesday, in line with the drop in Treasuryyields, as investors braced for a potentially dovish Federal Reserve at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, gatheringlater this week, with many expecting an announcement of some measure that would ease U.S. recessionconcerns.

"Market expectations for Jackson Hole and the central banking community in aggregate are extremelydovish," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Jefferies in New York. "The U.S. market is pricing atremendous amount of easing now, along with many other markets around the world."

Risk aversion crept into the market, a day after investors cheered the prospect of new stimulusmeasures from global central banks to shore up their struggling economies.

Markets also cautiously awaited Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Friday in Jackson Hole.

"We think a long yen exposure makes sense ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole event," said Scotiabank in aresearch note."If Fed Chairman Powell sounds dovish, U.S. yields and the U.S. dollar should fall; if hesounds more hawkish, safe havens should rally."

That said, market sentiment was not as distressing as that of last week, when the U.S. bond yieldcurve inverted, a sign that many investors say presages a recession.

The curve of 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, however, remained steeper on Tuesday US2US10=RR ,but could invert again based on past cycles. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25F0TW

In midday trading, the dollar fell 0.3% against the yen to 106.34 yenJPY= and was down 0.3% versusthe Swiss franc at 0.9792 francCHF= .

The dollar index was down 0.1% at 98.255 .DXY after earlier rising to a 2-1/2-week high of 98.40. Itreached its 2019 high of 98.932 at the beginning of the month.

The euro rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.1093EUR= after Italy's prime minister announced hisresignation on Tuesday even as he made a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini,accusing him of sinking the ruling coalition and endangering the economy for personal and political gain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

George Vessey, market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions, said growing economic andpolitical risk in the euro zone have added to the euro's downside risks, leaving it vulnerable to hittingnew lows for the year. In early August, the euro had fallen to nearly two-year troughs.

Elsewhere, the pound was down 0.1% both against the dollar and the euro, last at $1.2088GBP=D3 andat 91.25 pence against the euro EURGBP=D3 .

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made new waves by writing to European Council President DonaldTusk on Monday to propose replacing the Irish border backstop with a commitment to put in placealternative arrangements by the end of a post-Brexit transition period. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25F4NL

Currency bid prices at 12:21PM (1621 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1094$1.1076 +0.16% -3.27% +1.1096 +1.1067 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.3400 106.6200 -0.26% -3.56% +106.6800 +106.1900 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 117.98 118.11 -0.11% -6.53% +118.2600 +117.5900 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9787 0.9814 -0.28% -0.28% +0.9818 +0.9787 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2157 1.2125 +0.26% -4.70% +1.2181 +1.2065 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3324 1.3323 +0.01% -2.30% +1.3344 +1.3308 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6778 0.6762 +0.24% -3.84% +0.6795 +0.6755 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0858 1.0875 -0.16% -3.52% +1.0881 +1.0846 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9125 0.9133 -0.09% +1.57% +0.9183 +0.9103 NZ NZD= 0.6415 0.6409 +0.09% -4.50% +0.6429 +0.6404 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9955 8.9755 +0.22% +4.13% +9.0212 +8.9701 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9803 9.9465 +0.34% +0.75% +9.9941 +9.9420 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6936 9.6849 +0.26% +8.14% +9.7328 +9.6776 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.7578 10.7297 +0.26% +4.81% +10.7791 +10.7230

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ DXY index rises towards 2019 high https://tmsnrt.rs/2Njp8SE ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

