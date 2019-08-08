FOREX-Dollar slips as markets recover; China data helps

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower across theboard on Thursday, as risk sentiment stabilised after resilientChinese trade data and Beijing's efforts to slow a slide in thevalue of the renminbi encouraged investors to buy riskiercurrencies.

Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar was broadlysteady at 97.58, but it weakened 0.1% versus the Australiandollar AUD=D3 and the British pound GBP=D3

"The recent comments from Chinese officials suggest theywant to stabilise their currency, otherwise a sharp currencydrop may fuel capital outflows," said Manuel Oliveri, an FXstrategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"The other factor helping risk sentiment is a growing swatheof central bank cuts."

This week, New Zealand joined India and Thailand in cuttinginterest rates, with market expectations growing that othermajor central banks will join in further easing monetary policy.

Indeed, market expectations for more than a quarter pointrate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve in September is stillfirmly baked into bond markets, despite an overnight bounce inglobal markets.

Those expectations forced the dollar to weaken also againstthe euro and the yen.

The yen JPY= was a tad firmer at 106.185 per dollar. Ittouched 105.500 yen overnight, its strongest level since Jan. 3,before pulling back slightly.

"The yen's appreciation versus the dollar may have slowedfor now, but it stands to keep gaining in the longer term," saidJunichi Ishikawa, senior FX strategist at IG Securities inTokyo. "Its other peers, notably the antipodean currencies, haveweakened severely and this provides overall support to the yen."

The kiwi NZD=D3 nudged up 0.1% to $0.6452, following aslide to a 3-1/2 year low of $0.6378 on Wednesday after the ratecut. (Reporting by Saikat ChatterjeeAdditional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TokyoEditing by David Holmes) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))