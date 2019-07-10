FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell bolsters rate cut bets; bitcoin sinks

Shutterstock photo





* Powell: Fed ready to "act as appropriate" to sustainexpansion

* Powell, Fed minutes rekindle bets on 50 bp rate cut inJuly

* Bitcoin slides after Powell's strong comments on Libraplans

By Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The dollar eased on Thursdayafter Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell set the stage for arate cut later this month, vowing to "act as appropriate" toensure the world's biggest economy will be able to sustain adecade-long expansion.

In testimony to Congress, Powell pointed to "broad" globalweakness that was clouding the U.S. economic outlook amiduncertainty about the fallout from the Trump administration'strade conflict with China and other nations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

"Chairman Powell sounded dovish on most dimensions. This isslightly surprising given benign trade developments followinglast month's G20 meeting and the recent rebound in nonfarmpayrolls," said Michael Swell, co-head of global fixed incomeportfolio management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"Overall, his comments around slowing growth against abackdrop of muted inflation and elevated uncertainties isconsistent with 'insurance rate cuts' this year."

Adding to a generally dovish tone in his testimony, theminutes from the Fed's previous policy meeting showed manypolicymakers thought more stimulus would be needed soon,reviving speculation of an aggressive rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

The euro rose 0.2% in Asia to $1.1274EUR= , extendinggains after a 0.4% rise the previous day.

The dollar dipped 0.5% to 107.96 yenJPY= , extending itsslide from a six-week high of 108.99 set on Wednesday beforePowell's testimony.

The dollar's index against six major currencies .DXY=USD slipped 0.2% to 96.877, extending its losses into a secondsession after Powell's first day of testimony, and turnednegative on the week.

Money market futures 0#FF: have jumped to price in arounda 30% chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 basis points atits next policy review on July 30-31 - a scenario that had beenpriced out after Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.

A 25-basis-point cut is already fully factored in.

"A rate cut in July is completely sealed now. But on theother hand, Powell dropped little hint on what he would do afterthat, as he sounded quite optimistic on the economy," saidKyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.

"That uncertainty, I think, will most likely keep the dollarin fairly tight ranges in coming weeks," he said.

Elsewhere, the British pound also bounced off from six-monthlows to trade at $1.2529GBP=D4 .

But it is still down on the week as the British currency hasbeen dogged by Britain's economic gloom and a fast-approachingBrexit deadline.

A raft of dismal UK data and the risk of crashing out of theEuropean Union without agreeing transitional trade arrangementshave forced the Bank of England to change its upbeat assessmentof the economy.

In contrast, the Canadian dollar moved closer to last week'seight-month high, as the Bank of Canada showed no sign that itwould match potential interest rate cuts from the Fed, makingclear it had no intention of easing monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B07W

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$1.3052 per U.S.dollar, not far from C$1.3038 touched a week ago.

In the cypto market, bitcoin BTC=BTSP shed as much as 8.5%on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Powell made strong commentsagainst Facebook'sFB.O digital currency plans. Bitcoin waslast down 3.1% at 11,722.21 on Thursday.

Powell said Facebook's Libra "cannot go forward" until manyserious concerns were addressed, comments that pressured theproject and dented the price of the original cryptocurrencybitcoin.