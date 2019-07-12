FOREX-Dollar slides for 3rd day on U.S. rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened for athird straight session on Friday, still pressured byexpectations the Federal Reserve will start cutting interestrates at a monetary policy meeting later this month.

Against a basket of other currencies .DXY , the dollar fell0.1% to 97.004, posting its worst daily loss against the yen andSwiss franc in more than three weeks.

The dollar briefly trimmed losses after U.S. data showedproducer prices rose slightly in June, up 0.1% following asimilar gain in May. In the 12 months through June, the PPI rose1.7%, the smallest gain since January 2017. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1HN

Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western UnionBusiness Solutions in New York said the PPI increase should notshake U.S. rate cut expectations.

Until the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, the corepersonal consumption expenditures price (PCE) index, showsconvincing signs of heating up from a low 1.6%, the Fed isunlikely to change its stance on cutting rates this month, headded.

The producer prices data followed a report on Thursdayshowing the core U.S. consumer price index, excluding food andenergy, rose 0.3% in June, the largest increase since January2018. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

The CPI reading pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, butmoney markets still indicated one rate cut at the end of Julyand a cumulative 64 basis points in cuts by the end of 2019,especially after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell flagged such a move in his two-day testimony before Congress this week. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C14C

That should be dollar-negative in general, analysts said.

But Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank in London,believes dollar weakness will not be as severe as manyanticipated because other major central banks are easing aswell.

"The dovish stances of most other G10 central banks isoffsetting the impact of potential Fed action on the U.S. dollarcrosses," Foley said, noting, for instance, that she expects theEuropean Central Bank to cut its discount rate further intonegative territory at its September meeting.

The euro, as a result, has been on a downtrend since thebeginning of the year, down 1.7%.

However, the single currency on Friday rose 0.2% versus thedollar to $1.1271EUR= , after earlier slipping followingcomments from ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco sayingthe bank will need to adopt further expansionary measures if theeuro zone economy does not pick up. He said the ECB willconsider its options "in the coming weeks." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nR1N20Z02

The market has also been monitoring Fed speakers. ChicagoFed President Charles Evans on Friday said the U.S. economystill has "very solid fundamentals" with a vibrant labor market.He said he viewed the Fed's monetary policy as neutral, but itcould be more accommodative if the goal is to lift inflation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0RM

