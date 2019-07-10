FOREX-Dollar slammed after Powell's bleak U.S. outlook

Shutterstock photo





* Fed's Powell says trade, global concerns weigh on U.S. economy

* Dollar hits session low vs yen, euro after Powell remarks

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a downbeat tone in congressional testimony, sayingtrade uncertainties and concerns about the global outlook continued to exert pressure onthe U.S. economy.

The greenback hit session lows versus the euro and yen after Powell's comments,which reinforced expectations the Fed will cut interest rates for the first time in adecade at its next monetary policy meeting later this month.

In prepared remarks to a congressional committee, Powell said the Fed stands readyto "act as appropriate" to sustain a decade-long expansion.

He also contrasted the Fed's "baseline outlook" of continued U.S. growth against aconsiderable set of risks - including persistently weak inflation, slower growth inother major economies, and a downturn in business investment driven by uncertainty overjust how long the Trump administration's trade war with China and other countries willlast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N23Q002

"Powell's semi-annual testimony to Congress indicates that despite the trade trucefollowing the recent G20 meeting and the strength of employment growth in June, the Fedintends to push ahead with a rate cut at the FOMC meeting at the end of this month,"said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist, at Capital Economics.

"We had previously anticipated that those positive developments would convince theFed to delay that rate cut until September."

Expectations for a 50-basis-point rate cut at the July meeting have evaporated, butinvestors still expect a 25 basis-point cut due to weak inflation and worries aboutgrowing business fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

The Fed minutes of the June policy meeting released on Wednesday as well echoedPowell's comments to Congress.

In their June 18-19 meeting, which introduced the near-term possibility of a ratecut, multiple policymakers said rates should come down to "cushion the effects" of aU.S. trade war and to firm up inflation that is failing to meet the central bank's2%-a-year target, according to minutes from that meeting released on Wednesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMAIEF58

Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management saidthe Fed minutes backed expectations of a near-term rate cut.

"The idea of 'insurance' rate cuts may be a difficult proposition for some policymakers to grasp, but markets are signaling that a decline in policy rates is required inorder to sustain the current economic expansion," he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index slid 0.4% to 97.097 .DXY .

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 108.43, dropping 0.5% against the Swissfranc to 0.9892 francCHF= .

The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.4% to $1.1252EUR= .

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 2:55PM (1855 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1252$1.1206 +0.41% -1.89% +1.1263 +1.1202 Dollar/Yen JPY= 108.4300 108.8400 -0.38% -1.66% +108.9800 +108.3600 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 122.00 122.01 -0.01% -3.34% +122.3200 +121.9800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9892 0.9934 -0.42% +0.79% +0.9941 +0.9888 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2505 1.2465 +0.32% -1.98% +1.2520 +1.2445 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3071 1.3125 -0.41% -4.15% +1.3143 +1.3064 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6959 0.6927 +0.46% -1.28% +0.6969 +0.6911 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1131 1.1135 -0.04% -1.09% +1.1145 +1.1121 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8996 0.8991 +0.06% +0.13% +0.9009 +0.8985 NZ NZD= 0.6642 0.6603 +0.59% -1.12% +0.6656 +0.6569 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5803 8.6505 -0.81% -0.68% +8.6637 +8.5706 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6527 9.6960 -0.45% -2.56% +9.7129 +9.6492 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.4166 9.4712 -0.20% +5.05% +9.4799 +9.4087 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5978 10.6190 -0.20% +3.25% +10.6320 +10.5898

