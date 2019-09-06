FOREX-Dollar set for biggest weekly drop in a month; U.S. data eyed

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Fridayand was heading for its biggest weekly drop in a month asexpectations grew that the Federal Reserve would cut U.S.interest rates this month.

Traders bought the Australian dollar and other risky assetsthis week after the U.S. reported strong economic data andpolitical tension eased, especially in the United Kingdom, wherelawmakers moved to block Prime Minister Boris Johnson's effortsto leave the European Union without a transition agreement.

A dollar index .DXY slipped 0.1% lower to 98.32 and wasdown 0.54% so far this week, its biggest weekly drop since earlyAugust.

"The latest risk rally rests on a number of pillars like therecent upbeat U.S. data, receding political risks in the UK andhopes for an abatement of the US-China trade tensions," saidValentin Marinov, head of G-10 FX research and strategy atCredit Agricole in London.

Surveys suggested the U.S. economy was in better shape thaninvestors had feared. Services activity accelerated in Augustand private employers increased hiring more than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14B

A U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on Friday wasexpected to show 158,000 jobs were added and the unemploymentrate remained unchanged at 3.7% in August.

Despite the upbeat data, bond markets expect the Fed to cutinterest rates this month. A total of 55 basis points of ratecuts are expected this year.

A combination of likely dovish central banks and decenteconomic data also encouraged investors to buy the Canadiandollar CAD=D3 and the Swedish crown SEK=D3 against the U.S.dollar.

China's yuan CNH= was mostly flat, though on track for itsfirst weekly gain in three weeks.

"Investors are now hoping they can take this week'spositivity over the finishing line, so fingers crossed theAugust U.S. payroll report ... doesn't throw a damp towel on theproceedings," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategistat AxiTrader.

The optimism of the past few days bolstered the South Koreanwon KRW= and the Australian and New Zealand dollars AUD=D3NZD=D3 , setting them on course for their best weekly gainssince June, each adding more than a percentage point against theU.S. dollar.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ REER valuations https://tmsnrt.rs/2PZZYM2 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics