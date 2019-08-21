FOREX-Dollar rises vs yen, Swiss franc as risk appetite grows

Shutterstock photo





By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar advanced against the safe-haven yen and Swiss Franc onWednesday, as risk appetite increased with global stocks and U.S. yields were mostly higher ahead of anannual Federal Reserve gathering later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and a summit of major centralbanks this weekend.

Currency investors are waiting for a statement from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole onFriday as well comments from global monetary authorities who will meet at a Group of Seven event thisweekend about possible measures to lift slumping economies around the world.

Powell's highly-anticipated speech comes after last week's inversion of the U.S. yield curve - widelyregarded as a recession signal. The curve inversion has boosted expectations of another interest rate cutat its September policy meeting.

The interest rate futures market has priced in 100 basis points of easing over the next year.

The Fed minutes of the July meeting released on Wednesday showed that the policy-making body discusseda 50-basis point cut, but most viewed that as mid-cycle adjustment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFOMLJEF63

The dollar briefly extended gains after the minutes.

"It looks like a lot of the Fed officials viewed the July cut as a mid-cycle adjustment and not thestart of a long-term monetary easing cycle," said Brendan McKenna, currency strategist, at Wells FargoSecurities in new York.

"The 50-basis point cut was discussed, but it doesn't look like it was ever a rational possibility.This is definitely supportive of the dollar," he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.3% against the yen to 106.56 yenJPY= , gaining in four ofthe last five sessions.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar climbed 0.4% to 0.9820 francCHF= .

The dollar has also been supported by talk of more spending. U.S. President Donald Trump said onTuesday his administration was considering potential tax cuts on wages as well as profits from assetsales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25G112

With the Fed minutes out of the way, the focus is squarely on Fed Chairman Powell and the Jackson Holemeeting.

Collin Martin, fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York said itwould be interesting to see whether Powell in his speech on Friday still characterizes July's easing as amid-cycle adjustment or a signal for a series of interest rate cuts.

"The biggest risk is still trade uncertainty," Martin said. "This should lead them down to a dovishroute. Their views may have changed a day later after tariffs were announced."

The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.1% at $1.1087EUR= , moving little since Italy's Prime MinisterGiuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday. Some investors believed the move made a snap general election lesslikely. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

Currency bid prices at 2:57 PM (1857 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1086$1.1099 -0.12% -3.34% +1.1107 +1.1086 Dollar/Yen JPY= 106.5600 106.2200 +0.32% -3.36% +106.6000 +106.2300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 118.15 117.90 +0.21% -6.39% +118.3200 +117.9200 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9820 0.9778 +0.43% +0.06% +0.9826 +0.9776 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2123 1.2168 -0.37% -4.97% +1.2175 +1.2114 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3292 1.3314 -0.17% -2.53% +1.3327 +1.3255 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6779 0.6776 +0.04% -3.82% +0.6799 +0.6774 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0890 1.0853 +0.34% -3.23% +1.0894 +1.0852 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9144 0.9117 +0.30% +1.78% +0.9162 +0.9117 NZ NZD= 0.6398 0.6414 -0.25% -4.75% +0.6422 +0.6397 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.9516 8.9814 -0.33% +3.62% +8.9988 +8.9354 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.9261 9.9713 -0.45% +0.20% +9.9843 +9.9174 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.6260 9.6864 -0.72% +7.39% +9.6941 +9.6100 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.6748 10.7523 -0.72% +4.00% +10.7568 +10.6667

