FOREX-Dollar rises to a 2-week high on debt deal; Swiss central bank eyed

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed to a two-weekhigh versus its rivals on Tuesday, a day after U.S. PresidentDonald Trump and congressional leaders agreed a two-yearextension of the debt limit, dousing fears of a governmentdefault later this year.

The greenback rose 0.31% versus a basket of its rivals .DXY to 97.47, its highest level since July 9. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

The dollar's strength was also due to a broadening weaknessin the euro EUR=EBS as investors gear up for news of freshstimulus from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Though money markets have trimmed bets on a 10 basis pointdeposit rate cut from the ECB to less than 40% from roughly 60%on Friday, analysts expect dovish forward guidance and possiblymore generous terms for its planned new multi-yearloans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I1WL

"Historically, the ECB has been more far more effective atqueuing up policy stimulus than delivering it, but there is notaking away the fact that we are in for some volatility ahead onthe euro," said Neil Mellor, a senior currency strategist at BNYMellon in London.

Hopes of policy easing have increased since ECB PresidentMario Draghi's June speech in Sintra, with Italian bond yieldsfalling by more than 100 basis points since then and the euroweakening by more than 2% over that period.

INTERVENTION TERRITORY

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 was the biggest loser amongdeveloped currencies after Bloomberg News reported that thecentral bank is refreshing its strategies for unconventionalmonetary policy.

The euro EUR=EBS struggled against the dollar but heldfirm at a two-year high versus the low-yielding Swiss franc, ataround 1.10 francs per euro, on rising concerns that the SwissNational Bank may intervene aggressively to weaken the currency.

While a level below 1.10 francs per euro is consideredintervention territory, broadly unchanged sight deposits datafrom the SNB, the clearest indicator of the Swiss central bankpurchasing francs, indicate authorities are not unduly worriedabout the Swiss currency's strength for now.

The dollar's strength was also bolstered by general firmnessin U.S. debt, with benchmark 10-year yields US10YT-RR hoveringaround 2.05%.

Britain's pound was the other notable loser in early Londontrading, sliding towards the mid $1.24 region GBP=D3 ahead ofthe results of the Conservative Party leadership contest. BorisJohnson is widely expected to win and replace Theresa May asprime minister.

Concerns that Britain will crash out of the European Unionwithout a deal have grown after Johnson said he would pullBritain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 "do or die".

The pound GBP=D3 traded at $1.2459, within strikingdistance of a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached last week.

