FOREX-Dollar rises to 5-week peak on debt, spending deal

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar on Tuesday rose tonear a five-week high against a basket of currencies afterPresident Donald Trump and U.S. lawmakers reached a two-yeardeal that raises the limits on government borrowing to coverspending.

The agreement averted another partial government shutdown. A35-day shutdown between December and January led to a furloughof 800,000 federal workers and cost the economy about $3billion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0H5

As a result of this deal, the U.S. Treasury can ramp itsshort-term borrowing to rebuild a cash pile that has fallen toabout $195 billion from $423 billion in late April, MorganStanley analysts said.

An increase in U.S. borrowing would pare money in thebanking system, which is seen supportive for the greenback.

"Excess reserves should decline, lending (dollar) support,"Morgan Stanley strategists Hans Redeker, Gek Teng Khoo andSheena Shah wrote in a research note.

The dollar's appeal got a boost after the InternationalMonetary Fund raised its forecast on U.S. growth in 2019 to 2.6%while lowering its overall global growth outlook to 3.2% forthis year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N1B8

At 10:11 a.m. (1411 GMT), an index that tracks the greenbackversus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies .DXY was up 0.39% at 97.638. It touched 97.708, its highest level inabout five weeks.

The dollar's strength also stemmed from broad weakness inthe euro EUR=EBS as investors gear up for news of freshstimulus from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Though money markets have trimmed bets on a 10 basis pointdeposit rate cut from the ECB to less than 40% from roughly 60%on Friday, analysts expect dovish forward guidance and possiblymore generous terms for its planned new multi-yearloans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I1WL

"The market has doubts in the ECB keeping its limited powderdry this week, the driving force behind the euro's leg lower,"said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western UnionBusiness Solutions in Washington.

The single currency fell to $1.1150, its lowest since May31. It held at $1.1158, down 0.45% on the day.

The euro dipped 0.22% to 120.64 yen after touching 120.53,its lowest since Jan. 3.

Britain's pound slipped as Boris Johnson, who has promisedto lead Britain out of the European Union with or without dealby the end of October, as expected will replace Theresa May asprime minister.

The pound GBP=D3 was down 0.18% at $1.2456, withinstriking distance of a 27-month low of $1.2382 reached lastweek. It was 0.26% higher against euro EURGBP=D3 at 89.585pence after hitting a six-month low of 90.51 last week. ========================================================

