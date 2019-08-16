FOREX-Dollar rises on bullish data, euro's fall

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Friday onbullish economic data and hit a two-week high against the euroas expectations of central bank stimulus weighed on the singlecurrency.

U.S. homebuilding fell for a third straight month in Julyamid a steep decline in the construction of multi-family housingunits, but a jump in permits to a seven-month high offered hopefor the struggling housing market. Better-than-expected retailsales data in the United States on Thursday also encouragedbuying of the dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B18Q

"Any downturn in the U.S. economy appeared on a furtherrather than closer horizon after bullish retail spending datathis week suggested America's main growth engine had amplehorsepower to extend the record-long expansion," said JoeManimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union BusinessSolutions.

The euro fell 0.14% to $1.1090EUR= , shy of the two-yearlow of $1.1025 it reached on Aug. 1. Friday's fall was caused bygrowing expectations of an interest rate cut by the EuropeanCentral Bank after Governing Council member Olli Rehn suggestedon Thursday that the central bank could restart its quantitativeeasing program and was open to extending it into equitypurchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B4HS

"Global markets started Friday in a better mood withsentiment boosted by expectations for the European Central Bankto err on the side of bold stimulus as soon as central bankers'coming meeting on Sept. 12," said Manimbo.

The biggest move against the dollar was in Norway's crown,which dropped to more than a 17-year low of 9.0375 against thegreenback in early Friday trading NOK= .

The crown extended its selloff after the Norges Bank said onThursday its plan for an interest rate rise this year was nowmore uncertain. Norway's currency has been falling fast sinceJune as the price of oil - its principal export - has tumbledand as fears of weaker global growth and tougher trade relationshave weighed on the Norwegian economy.

Measured against a basket of six other major currencies .DXY , the dollar was higher by 0.05% at 98.195. It hasrecovered by 1.25% from its three-week low on Aug. 9.

Data showing U.S. consumers kept spending in July came as arelief after the Treasury yield curve inverted this week, whichhistorically has preceded U.S. recessions urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D.

The inversion stoked worries about the impact of theSino-U.S. trade war. The curve was slightly steeper on Friday at4.7 basis points US2US10=TWEB .

