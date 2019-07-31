FOREX-Dollar rises after Fed cuts rates, signals move is one-off

Shutterstock photo





By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose totwo-year highs on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair JeromePowell, having made the first cut to interest rates since 2008,signaled the move was not the start of a rate-cutting cycle.

In a widely expected move, the U.S. central bank cut ratesby 25 basis points to shore up the economy against risksincluding global weakness. But in the subsequent pressconference, Powell said he viewed the cut as a "mid-cycle policyadjustment" rather than a broader loosening of monetary policy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

"The Fed signaled that it is going to be data dependent butmarkets were priced for a more dovish outlook which the Fed didnot deliver on," said Collin Martin, director of fixed income atthe Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York.

The statement upended expectations of some marketparticipants who anticipated confirmation of further rate cuts.A day prior, traders had forecast at 35% chance of three cuts bythe end of the year; on Wednesday afternoon that figure hadfallen to 12%, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

"They acknowledged strong labor markets, recent reasonablesigns of moderate growth. It still leaves the playing field wideopen as to what they're going to do in future months," said TonyBedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank in Boston.

The Fed's policy decision drew dissents from Boston FedPresident Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President EstherGeorge who argued for leaving rates unchanged in the face of thecurrent economic expansion, an unemployment rate that is near a50-year-low, and robust household spending.

The dollar's larger gains against the euro also reflectmarket expectations that U.S. assets will benefit if globalcentral banks follow the Fed in cutting rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24W139 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to be disappointed theFed did not deliver the large rate cut he had demanded. Trumphas repeatedly harangued the central bank and Powell for notdoing enough to help his administration's efforts to boosteconomic growth.

