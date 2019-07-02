FOREX-Dollar retreats as U.S.-China trade optimism ebbs, economic headwinds eyed

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. threatens to slap more tariffs on EU goods

* JP Morgan gauge of manufacturing falls to lowest in 7years

* RBA cuts rates, turns neutral; Aussie dollar up

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped fromtwo-week highs on Tuesday, as optimism about U.S.-China tradenegotiations dwindled, even as U.S. President Donald Trumpturned his attention to the European Union with threats ofadditional tariffs.

The Australian dollar led all gainers after the Reserve Bankof Australia cut interest rates, as expected, but signaled amore balanced outlook.

Trade talks remain a key driver in the currency market, withinvestors realizing it may take some time before a deal isstruck and for tariffs to be removed.

"We are basically back where we 'left off' when negotiations(with China) broke down in May, which was hardly a good spot,"said Jan Lambregts, head of global economics and markets atRabobank in London.

This is not a just a trade spat with China, but a battle forglobal leadership between the world's two largest economies, henoted.

Washington on Tuesday threatened to slap tariffs on $4billion of additional EU goods, ramping up the pressure onEurope in a long-running disagreement over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

Risky assets overall struggled to gain momentum afterMonday's relief rally, with weak manufacturing surveys pointingto global economic headwinds.

JPMorgan's gauge of global manufacturing fell to its weakestin almost seven years, contracting for the second month in arow, while Morgan Stanley's surveys showed world manufacturingshrinking for the first time since 2016.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index .DXY fell 0.21% to96.709, not far above a three-month low of 95.84 hit last week,as traders priced in aggressive interest rate cuts by theFederal Reserve this year.

The dollar dropped 0.5% to 107.88 Japanese yenJPY= .

Investors will shift focus to U.S. non-farm payrolls onFriday, with economists expecting 160,000 new jobs in June,compared with 75,000 in May.

EURO BOUNCES

The euro got a brief boost after a media report said theEuropean Central Bank was in no rush to cut rates at a Julypolicy meeting. The single currency EUR= last traded flat at $1.1290.

Though central bank officials are divided on the timing ofthe next policy move, market gauges of interest rates haveincreased the odds of an ECB cut later this month, thanks to aglobal drop in bond yields.

In other currencies, the Australian dollar rose 0.3% againstthe U.S. dollar to US$0.6986AUD= after the RBA loweredinterest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.00%,matching economists' expectations.

It said it would lower rates again "if needed," whichsuggested that an additional rate cut was less likely thanpreviously thought, analysts said.

Currency bid prices at 2:50PM (1850 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1289$1.1285 +0.04% -1.57% +1.1319 +1.1276 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.8500 108.4300 -0.53% -2.19% +108.4700 +107.7700 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.77 122.37 -0.49% -3.53% +122.5200 +121.7800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9860 0.9874 -0.14% +0.47% +0.9888 +0.9836 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2602 1.2638 -0.28% -1.22% +1.2652 +1.2584 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3104 1.3134 -0.23% -3.93% +1.3138 +1.3096 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6987 0.6965 +0.32% -0.88% +0.7000 +0.6958 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1133 1.1144 -0.10% -1.08% +1.1172 +1.1125 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8957 0.8926 +0.35% -0.31% +0.8972 +0.8921 NZ NZD= 0.6669 0.6669 +0.00% -0.71% +0.6680 +0.6657 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5613 8.5799 -0.22% -0.90% +8.5894 +8.5453 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6645 9.6825 -0.19% -2.44% +9.6918 +9.6625 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3274 9.3598 -0.28% +4.05% +9.3642 +9.3168 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5325 10.5625 -0.28% +2.62% +10.5745 +10.5282

