FOREX-Dollar remains at two-month highs before U.S. growth data

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar held near two-monthhighs on Friday and looked set for a second straight weeklygain, as the market awaited U.S. gross domestic product numbersfor the second quarter.

Investors were disappointed by lack of policy action fromthe European Central Bank at a policy meeting on Thursday. Theirattention will now shift to a Federal Reserve meeting next week,where policymakers are expected to cut interest rates by aquarter point.

Second-quarter growth figures for the United States duelater on Friday will provide a backdrop for the Fed meeting.Expectations are for a 1.8% expansion in U.S. GDP, compared with3.1% in the first quarter.

"A number below the 1.8% mark should be enough to convincemarket participants that the Fed will ease policy more than oncethis year and would weigh down on the dollar," said KonstantinosAnthis, head of research at ADSS in Abu Dhabi.

"Conversely, if the GDP report surprises to the upside - aprinting between 2.0% and 2.5% should be regarded assufficiently bullish - the greenback will look to extend itsgains as the odds for more easing down the road will retreat."

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY , the dollar rose 0.1%at 97.88, just shy of a two-month high of 97.92 in the previoussession.

The euro EUR=EBS traded at $1.1136, a recovery from atwo-month low of $1.1102 after the ECB decision on Thursday butdown 0.1% on the day. For the week, the single currency is down0.7%.

After the ECB meeting, President Mario Draghi indicated thebank was prepared to cut rates at its next meeting, inSeptember, and consider other options for easing.

Government bond purchases and a revamped policy message arealso likely at the next meeting, four sources close to thediscussion told Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q8A5

Sterling GBP=D3 edged down to $1.2428 and was on coursefor a 0.6% weekly loss. Cable has stabilised since Boris Johnsonbecame Britain's new prime minister, but uncertainty remains on Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting byStanley White in Tokyo; editing by Larry King) ((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713;Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

