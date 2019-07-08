FOREX-Dollar regains footing as bets on aggressive U.S. rate cuts fade

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Dollar regains composure as markets reprice chance of Fedeasing

* Traders await Fed Powell's testimony

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 9 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near athree-week high on Tuesday against its peers, as investorsreduced bets on aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts ahead of theFederal Reserve chairman's testimony to Congress on the economy.

Sterling was pinned near a six-month low versus the dollaron speculation the Bank of England will soon join other majorcentral banks in easing monetary policy in response to growingworries about the global economy and Britain's exit from theEuropean Union.

Fed chief Jerome Powell's comments in two-day testimony toCongress beginning on Wednesday will be closely watched todetermine whether traders will continue to pare bets for deepinterest rate cuts, which could help the dollar continue itsrebound against major currencies.

"The dollar is bouncing back, so there are some downsiderisks for the euro and cable," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chiefcurrency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"There is a risk the Fed will not be as dovish as peoplethought. Central banks ahead of the curve in this cycle areAustralia and New Zealand. The Fed is following, but theEuropean Central Bank and the Bank of England are laggards."

The dollar index .DXY versus a basket of six majorcurrencies was little changed at 97.374 on Tuesday, which wasclose to a three-week high of 97.443 hit on Friday.

The greenback was steady at 108.75 yenJPY=EBS , near asix-week high of 108.81 yen reached on Monday.

Investors will closely analyse Powell's comments when hedelivers his semi-annual monetary report before Congress togauge how far the U.S. central bank will lower interest rates.

A sharp rebound in U.S. job growth in June reducedexpectations that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basispoints when it meets at the end of July.

A week ago, the market forecast an 80.1% chance of a25-basis-point cut, and a 19.9% chance of a 50-basis-point cut,according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. The chances are now 98%and 2%, respectively. FEDWATCH

The British pound was last quoted at $1.2515, withinstriking distance of $1.2481, its lowest since the "flash crash"on January 3 when the pound dropped to $1.2409.

Data on UK gross domestic product and industrial output aredue Wednesday, while the Bank of England will release itsfinancial stability report on Thursday, which could help tradersgauge whether the BoE will take a more dovish view of theeconomy.

The euro EUR=EBS traded at $1.1216, near a three-week lowof $1.1207.

The Turkish lira was steady in early trade in Asia afterweakening sharply following President Tayyip Erdogan's dismissalover the weekend of the central bank governor, sparking worriesabout the bank's independence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2490A9

The lira at one point slid to a two-week low of 5.8245 to the dollar TRYTOM=D3 and was last quoted at 5.7291.