FOREX-Dollar recovers as strong U.S. data soothes market nerves

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from earlyweakness against the safe-haven yen as better-than-expected U.S.retail sales data on Thursday eased fears that the U.S. economycould be headed for a recession.

The Japanese yen, which tends to benefit during geopoliticalor financial stress as Japan is the world's biggest creditornation, has strengthened about 0.3% against the dollar this weekas investors reached for safety.

The yen started the day strong against the dollar asinvestors fretted over this week's economic data from China andGermany that revealed the extent of the damage the China-U.S.trade dispute is causing to the world economy.

The Japanese currency advanced sharply against the greenbackon Wednesday after the first inversion in the U.S. Treasuryyield curve US2US10=TWEB in 12 years sparked heightened fearsof an imminent end to the longest economic expansion in U.S.history. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25A3FD

However, the yen retreated against the greenback on Thursdayafter data showed U.S. retail sales surged in July, helpingassuage financial markets' fears that the U.S. economy washeading into recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25A16D

"With the rest of the world sliding into the abyss, the Julyretail sales figures show a resurgent U.S. consumer riding tothe rescue once again," Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist atCapital Economics said in a note.

U.S. retail sales rose in July as consumers bought a rangeof goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases, whichcould help ease financial markets' fears that the economy washeading into recession.

The dollar was up 0.27% against the yen.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus theeuro, yen, sterling and three other currencies, .DXY was up0.18% at 98.166, close to a two-week high.

Elsewhere, Norway's crown weakened after its central bank,the Norges Bank, said its policy outlook was now more uncertain,raising doubts about whether it would raise rates later in 2019.

The crown slipped to a near 18-year low against the U.S.dollar. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B1Q4urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B1SR

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was up 0.44% to $0.6777 afterdata showed the Australian economy had added a forecast-busting41,100 new jobs in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B0NV

However, as the Sino-U.S. trade war raises fears of a globalrecession, businesses run the risk of being caught in aself-fulfilling vicious cycle, a top Australian central bankerwarned on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B0YJ

Meanwhile, sterling rose 0.46% against the dollar, helped bybetter-than-expected retail sales and news that Britain'sopposition Labour Party has begun its bid to bring down PrimeMinister Boris Johnson and stop him from taking Britain out ofthe European Union without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25B2JI

