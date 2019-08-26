FOREX-Dollar rebounds as Washington, Beijing tamp down trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar index firm after Monday's 0.4% gain

* Beijing, Washington say willing to resolve trade dispute

* Fed easing outlook keeps tab on dollar

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Tuesdayafter some signs of rapprochement between Washington and Beijingsoothed investors' nerves after trade tensions between theworld's biggest economies escalated yet again late last week andover the weekend.

The dollar traded at 106.02 yenJPY= , flat in early Asiaafter having rebounded from near eight month lows of 104.46touched on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leadersin France on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said Chineseofficials had contacted U.S. trade counterparts overnight andoffered to return to the negotiating table. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1P8

His comments came after Vice Premier Liu He, China's chiefnegotiator with Washington, said Beijing was willing to resolvethe trade dispute through "calm" negotiations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M0YL

The remarks supported the dollar, which had been shaken byTrump's announcement on Friday of an additional 5% duty on $550billion in targeted Chinese goods.

"I was quite surprised by the big gains in the dollar/yenovernight. But it is not clear what the U.S. and China will donext, and I would expect the dollar to consolidate for the timebeing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at SocieteGenerale.

The euro stood at $1.1101EUR= , having shed 0.4% in theprevious session.

The dollar index =USD rose 0.40% on Monday and last stoodat 98.026.

The safe-haven Swiss franc also stepped back to 1.0867 pereuro EURCHF=R from Monday's 1.0840, reflecting the slighteasing in risk aversion.

Yet, despite both Washington and Beijing showing awillingness to return to the negotiating table, there is stilltrepidation in financial markets given the absence of a clearpath towards resolving a dispute that has dragged on for morethan a year and hurt global growth, corporate profits andinvestments.

And analysts fear the planned tariff hikes could cause moredamage to both the U.S. and Chinese economies and global supplychains.

The mounting risks to growth raises the chance of furthermonetary easing by the Federal Reserve, which has been underpressure from Trump to make massive rate cuts, undermining thedollar's yield attraction.

Sterling traded at $1.2221GBP=D4 , after a 0.5% fall onMonday as investors reassessed whether British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson had made any progress in convincing the EuropeanUnion to renegotiate the Brexit agreement.

Sterling traded at $1.2221GBP=D4 , after a 0.5% fall onMonday as investors reassessed whether British Prime MinisterBoris Johnson had made any progress in convincing the EuropeanUnion to renegotiate the Brexit agreement.

Johnson said on Monday he was prepared to take Brexit talkswith the European Union down to the very last minute before theOct. 31 exit deadline, and if necessary to take a decision toleave without a deal on that day.