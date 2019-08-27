FOREX-Dollar pressured again as economic fears linger amid declines in U.S. yields

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar's bounce fades on lingering U.S.-China trade fears

* U.S. yields resume decline as trade optimism wilts

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Pressure was back on the dollar onWednesday, as nagging fears the Sino-U.S. trade war will drag onand severely hurt economic growth led to yet another slide inU.S. bond yields.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies .DXY stood little changed at 98.013 after dipping 0.1%overnight.

The greenback started on a shaky footing this week, but thenrecovered as safe-haven Treasury yields bounced from multi-yearlows after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his tone againstChina and predicted the two countries would be able to reach atrade deal.

But optimism on trade negotiations wilted as China's foreignministry dismissed U.S. suggestions that there had been contactbetween the two sides, and said it hopes Washington can stop itswrong actions and create conditions for talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

The dollar's peers, notably the safe-haven yen, got anadditional boost as falls in long-term Treasury yields deepenedthe inversion of the U.S. yield curve, a phenomenon that haspresaged several past U.S. recessions.

"The markets have pulled out of the latest round of chaos,"said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com ResearchInstitute, referring to the tumult in global markets at the endof last week when Washington and Beijing announced freshtit-for-tat tariffs in a further escalation of their tradedispute.

"But as the U.S. yield curve inversion shows, the markets'economic views remain dim, and the yen ends up gathering morebuyers than sellers," Kanda said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR extended declines from overnight and last stood at 1.461%, edging backtowards 1.443%, its lowest since July 2016 brushed on Monday.

The dollar was a shade weaker at 105.680 yenJPY= aftershedding 0.35 percent overnight, but still up from aneight-month low of 104.460 hit on Monday.

The euro was flat at $1.1091EUR= after inching down 0.1%on Tuesday when it had managed to recoup some of the intradaylosses on hopes that a snap election in Italy could be avoided.

The pound traded near a one-month high of $1.2310GBP=D4 scaled overnight.

Sterling rallied on Tuesday after Britain's oppositionLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would do everythingnecessary to prevent Britain leaving the European Union withouta divorce deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25N1IT

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was almost flat at $0.6751,having lost 0.4% on Tuesday after Reserve Bank of Australia(RBA) Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said a weakening domesticcurrency was supporting the economy and that further falls wouldbe beneficial. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N11J

The Aussie has fallen to a decade-low of $0.6677 early inAugust, weighed by factors including RBA's monetary easing biasand a bleaker economic outlook in China, Australia's largesttrading partner.

(Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets