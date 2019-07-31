FOREX-Dollar on hold as market braces for Fed policy shift

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar eases off 2-month high, Fed seen cutting rates by25 bps

* Pound takes breather after fall, still down 4.3% in July

* Euro lingers just off two-year lows on weak data

By Kate Duguid

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The dollar was virtually flaton Wednesday morning ahead of what is widely expected to be theFederal Reserve's first interest rate cut since the 2008recession.

About 79% of traders now price in a 25 basis point cut,according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Expectations for adeeper easing have diminished recently due tostronger-than-expected data, including second-quarter economicgrowth, ADP's private-sector jobs report and consumerconfidence. The policy announcement will be released at 2:00 pmET (1600 GMT).

Investors will focus on whether the Fed leaves the door openfor further easing. Markets are pricing three cuts by year-end.If the message is more hawkish than expected, the dollar couldrally.

"Markets remain cautious as Powell and company have been nostranger to policy mistakes. The long-term trend with littleinflation despite how hot the economy is running should havethem worried monetary policy is losing its effectiveness. If theFed delivers only an insurance cut, markets will be extremelydisappointed as equities will tumble and the dollar will surge,"said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

In mid-morning North American trade, the dollar index .DXY was flat around 98.06 after pulling back from a two-month highof 98.206 touched on Tuesday. It is however set for its biggestmonthly gain since October and is up for the ninth straight day.

The dollar remains supported from expectations the EuropeanCentral Bank and the Bank of Japan will also ease policy. Evenafter a one percentage point drop in the fed funds rate - a2.25%-2.50% range - U.S. rates will remain well above most G10peers, analysts noted.

Investors became more convinced the ECB will cut rates andresume money-printing stimulus after data showed economic growthin the euro zone halved in the second quarter. Inflation alsoslowed in July, with core inflation, the measure closely watchedby the ECB, at 1.1% year-on-year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24W3HVurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V51N

After the data, the euro stayed around 0.13% lower at$1.114. Last week it hit two-year lows around $1.110EUR= .

The yen stood just off three-week lows against the dollarafter the Bank of Japan refrained from expanding stimulus,though it committed itself to doing so "without hesitation" ifrequired. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V0FP

The pound, which has tumbled this week as investors rushedto factor in the growing possibility of Britain leaving theEuropean Union without transition trade arrangements in place,firmed 0.59% to $1.222GBP= , crawling back from a 28-monthtrough of $1.212 plumbed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kate Duguid and Sujata Rao; Editing by DavidGregorio) ((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; ReutersMessaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

