FOREX-Dollar on back foot over expectations a Fed rate cut is coming

Shutterstock photo





* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Dollar finds few buyers as yields fall

* Traders expect U.S. Fed to cut rates at end-July

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot onThursday, trading near a one-week low versus the yen as fallingTreasury yields fuelled expectations the U.S. Federal Reservewill cut interest rates this month for the first time in adecade.

Government bonds are in the middle of a global rally, whichhas pushed U.S. Treasury yields to the lowest in more than 2-1/2years and sent European yields to record lows on increasing betsmajor central banks will cut interest rates to bolster theglobal economy.

Waning expectations for a quick resolution to the UnitedStates-China trade war also hurt sentiment about the dollar.

The focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payrolls data due onFriday, which economists expect to have risen by 160,000 inJune, compared with 75,000 in May.

Positive payroll data is unlikely to buoy the dollar asexpectations for U.S. rate cuts are strong, given low inflationand the fallout from the tariffs the United States and Chinahave imposed on each other's goods.

"When U.S. yields are this low, you can't expect people topile in and buy the dollar," said Junichi Ishikawa, seniorforeign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"Sentiment is tilted toward testing the dollar's downside.There are expectations for lower rates in Europe and Britain, soit may be easier for the dollar to move versus the yen."

The dollar was little changed at 107.75 yenJPY=EBS onThursday, after touching a one-week low of 107.54 yen onWednesday.

The greenback has fallen 3.5% versus the yen in the pastthree months amid growing signs the Fed will cut rates at itsJuly 30-31 meeting.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. yields US10YT=RR touched 1.939%,the lowest since November 2016, before recovering slightly.Lower yields reduce the appeal of holding the dollar.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was slightly lower at 96.712.

Global forex trading likely will be subdued on Thursday asU.S. financial markets are closed for a public holiday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said onWednesday it is scheduling a call with Chinese negotiators nextweek that would mark the resumption of talks between the twocountries.

Expectations for a smooth resolution to a dispute have wanedafter Trump said any agreement would have to be tilted somewhatin favour of the United States.

The euro was little changed at $1.1287EUR=EBS onThursday, near a two-week low of $1.1268.

The common currency has weakened since IMF Managing DirectorChristine Lagarde, perceived as a policy dove, was nominated asthe next European Central Bank president.

Sterling traded hands at $1.2580GBP=D4 , mired near atwo-week low of $1.2557 due to speculation the Bank of Englandwill abandon its preference to raise interest rates and swing tothe dovish camp as the trade war and uncertainty about Britain'snegotiations to leave the European Union impact the outlook. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))