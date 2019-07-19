FOREX-Dollar on back foot after Fed shores up bets on large rate cut

Shutterstock photo





By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - The dollar steadied on Friday butwas still on the defensive after Federal Reserve officialsbolstered expectations of an aggressive rate cut this month toaddress weakening price pressures.

At a central banking conference on Thursday, New York FedPresident John Williams argued for pre-emptive measures to avoidhaving to deal with too low inflation and interest rates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

That sent the dollar down before it bounced slightly inearly Asian trade, after a New York Fed representativesubsequently said Williams' comments were academic and not aboutimmediate policy direction.

Still, investors took his remarks along with separatecomments from Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida as another dovishsignal from the central bank, which could be opening the way fora big rate cut at the end of this month.

The dollar stood at 107.42 yenJPY= , up 0.2% from lateU.S. levels after having hit a three-week low of 107.21 theprevious day.

The euro eased slightly to $1.1266EUR= from $1.1282. Onthe week, the dollar is down 0.4% versus the yen and 0.1% on theeuro.

The dollar index =USD , which hit a two-week low of 96.648,bounced to 96.792.

The greenback fell broadly on Thursday after Williams'remarks bolstered bets that the Fed would cut interest rates by50 basis points, rather than 25 basis points.

Williams said when rates and inflation are low, policymakerscannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and wait for potentialeconomic problems to materialise.

That is especially true with neutral rates that wouldneither restrict nor accelerate the U.S. economy, he said. Whenadjusted for inflation, the neutral rate is near the Fed'scurrent policy rate, which is in a range of 2.25-2.50%.

Financial markets reacted quickly, with money market futures FF#: pricing in almost a 70% chance of a 50 basis point cut atits policy meeting on July 30-31 at one point.

The odds eased to around 40% after the New York Fed'sclarification of his speech. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1XH

All the same, Williams' rate-cut view was echoed by Fed ViceChair Clarida, who told Fox Business Network the central bankmight have to act early and not wait "until things get so bad".

"Williams' comments were surprisingly dovish. The NY Fedwent all the way to try to modify the message but no one seemsto have done so for Clarida, who also said a very similarthing," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo MitsuiBank.

The dollar's weakness also underpinned many emerging marketcurrencies.

MSCI's emerging market currency index .MIEM00000CUS hasrisen 0.35% so far this week to a four-month high of 1,657.07,coming within sight of this year's double peak around 1,658, hitin late January and March.

The Brazilian real BRL= rose to five-month high of 3.7172to the dollar on Thursday while the South African rand ZAR=D4 also scaled a five-month peak of 13.8175 and last stood at13.855.

"If the Fed cut rates, that could encourage freshinvestments in emerging currencies and other risk assets," saidBart Wakabayashi, State Street Bank's representative in Japan.

Elsewhere, the pound remained firm followingstronger-than-expected UK retail sales numbers and after Britishlawmakers on Thursday approved proposals to make it harder forthe next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit bysuspending parliament. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N1WP01Ourn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24J2NQ

The pound stood at $1.2552GBP=D3 , flat in Asia after0.93% gains overnight, though it was the worst performer amongG10 currencies so far this week, with a loss of 0.2%.

The biggest stride was made by the New Zealand dollar, whichis up 1.3% for the week at a 3-1/2-month high of $0.6785NZD=D4 , as the Fed's anticipated monetary easing is seenboosting the relative yield attraction of the kiwi.

