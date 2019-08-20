FOREX-Dollar nudged off 3-wk peak as U.S. yields dip before Jackson Hole meet

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar's advance stalls as U.S. yields reverse course andfall

* Euro steady after shaking off Italy PM's resignation

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the defensive onWednesday, elbowed off a three-week peak by a reversal in U.S.yields as they headed south again ahead of a meeting of centralbankers, at which the Federal Reserve is expected to give clueson further rate cuts.

Central bankers will gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, onFriday with markets focused on a scheduled speech by Fed ChairJerome Powell.

His comments will take centre stage especially after lastweek's inversion of the U.S. yield curve -widely regarded as arecession signal- boosted expectations for the Fed to lowerinterest rates at its September policy meeting. Faced withrising risks to the U.S. economy, the central bank in July cutrates for the first time since the financial crisis.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was flat at 98.210 after shedding 0.2% overnight.

The index had climbed to 98.450 on Tuesday, its highestsince Aug. 1, as U.S. yields bounced back from multi-year lowsat the week's start on signs global policymakers were ready tostep up stimulus support to stave off a steep economic downturn.

U.S. yields, however, declined overnight on the prospect ofmore easing by the Fed.

Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com ResearchInstitute, believes U.S. President Donald Trump's "strong desirefor deep rate cuts" may raise hopes among some traders of strongeasing signals at Jackson Hole. But he also warned that Powellmay opt to give little away in his speech as the Fed preparesfor the September policy review.

Investors will also be looking for clues on the Fed's plans in minutes of its July policy meeting due later on Wednesday.

The dollar was little changed at 106.330 yenJPY= aftershedding 0.4% the previous day, while the euro was steady at$1.1094 EUR= , having put on 0.2% overnight.

The single currency dipped briefly after Italy's PrimeMinister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

"Conte's resignation won't have a strong impact on the euroin the longer run as it is only a chapter in the ever-shiftingItalian politics," said Kanda at Gaitame.Com Research.

Sterling traded at $1.2162GBP=D3 , holding a bulk of thegains made on Tuesday when it advanced 0.4%.

The pound rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel saidthe European Union would think about practical solutionsregarding the post-Brexit Irish border. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G20P

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was largely flat at $0.6775after edging up 0.2% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))

