FOREX-Dollar nudged off 3-week high, U.S. yields capped before Jackson Hole

* Dollar's advance stalls as U.S. yields reverse course andfall

* Euro steady after shaking off Italy PM's resignation

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds details and quotes, updates prices)

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The dollar was under pressure onWednesday, elbowed off a three-week peak after a bounce in U.S.yields stalled ahead of a global central bankers meeting, atwhich the Federal Reserve is expected to give clues on furtherrate cuts.

Officials from major central banks will gather at JacksonHole, Wyoming, on Friday with markets focused on a scheduledspeech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

His comments are of particular interest after last week'sinversion of the U.S. yield curve - widely regarded as arecession signal - boosted expectations the Fed would lowerinterest rates at its September policy meeting. Faced withrising risks to the U.S. economy, the central bank in July cutrates for the first time since the financial crisis.

The dollar index .DXY against a basket of six majorcurrencies was nearly flat at 98.232 after shedding 0.2%overnight.

The index had climbed to 98.450 on Tuesday, its highestsince Aug. 1, as U.S. yields bounced from multi-year lows at theweek's start on signs global policymakers were ready to step upstimulus support to stave off a steep economic downturn.

U.S. yields, however, declined overnight on the prospect ofmore easing by the Fed.

Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com ResearchInstitute, believes U.S. President Donald Trump's "strong desirefor deep rate cuts" may raise hopes among some traders of strongeasing signals at Jackson Hole. But he also warned that Powellmay opt to give little away in his speech as the Fed preparesfor the September policy review.

Investors will also be looking for clues on the Fed's plans in minutes of its July policy meeting due later on Wednesday.

The dollar bounced 0.2% to 106.460 yenJPY= reversing apart of the previous day's losses, while the euro was steady at$1.1094 EUR= , having put on 0.2% overnight.

The single currency dipped briefly after Italy's PrimeMinister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation on Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G4FX

"Conte's resignation won't have a strong impact on the euroin the longer run as it is only a chapter in the ever-shiftingItalian politics," said Kanda at Gaitame.Com Research.

In addition to the Fed, the euro also has to contend withthe possibility of the European Central Bank easing policy inSeptember.

The Bundesbank said on Monday that the German economy mayhave continued to shrink over the summer as industrialproduction declined. That would mean the euro zone's biggesteconomy is now in recession following the second quarter'sdecline reported last week. Recession is commonly defined as twoconsecutive quarters of negative growth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nF9N23X00R

"Germany in recession would generate a strong buzz, andthere is no doubt that economic conditions in the zone wouldforce the ECB to take its next policy steps," said DaisukeKarakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank.

Sterling traded at $1.2156GBP=D3 , holding a bulk of thegains made on Tuesday when it advanced 0.4%.

The pound rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel saidthe European Union would think about practical solutionsregarding the post-Brexit Irish border. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25G20P

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 was largely flat at $0.6779after edging up 0.2% on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shinichi SaoshiroEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1774))

