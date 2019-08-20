FOREX-Dollar near 3-week peak as global stimulus talk lifts yields

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar buoyant with U.S. yields bouncing from 3-year lows

* Easing risk aversion weighs on yen, Swiss franc

* China sets new lending reference rate touch lower, yuandips

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near athree-week high on Tuesday, as expectations policymakers aroundthe world would unleash fresh stimulus drove an improvement inappetite for riskier assets and lifted U.S. government bondyields.

Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries pulled away fromthree-year lows, helped in part by the prospect of Germanyditching its balanced budget rule to boost spending and on moreeconomic support measures by China.

China's yuan CNY= was down 0.2% at 7.0661 per dollar inonshore trade against the broadly firmer greenback.

The yuan was also modestly pressured after the People's Bankof China (PBOC) set its new lending rate slightly lower. It wasthe first publication of the benchmark since the PBOC announcedinterest rate reforms over the weekend designed to lowercorporate borrowing costs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G0IC

"The dollar is higher across the board, tracking the reboundin yields. The prospect of Germany embarking on stimulus was theturning point and the dollar has regained momentum since," saidYukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The greenback traded little changed at 106.580 yenJPY= following three straight sessions of gains, having moved awayfrom a seven-month low near 105.000 reached last week.

Against the Swiss franc, a currency sought in times ofmarket turmoil and political tensions along with the yen, thedollar held near a two-week high of 0.9820 francCHF= scaledovernight.

The euro was a shade higher at $1.1086, but it still heldclose to a two-week trough of $1.1066 set on Friday on lingering concerns over political developments in Italy.

Italy's opposition Democratic Party has had good, initialcontacts with the ruling 5-Star Movement over the possibility offorging a coalition, a PD source with knowledge of the talkssaid on Monday.

The 5-Star's current coalition partner, the far-rightLeague, has said it will present a no-confidence motion againstPrime Minister Giuseppe Conte in an attempt to trigger a snapelection and cash in on its surging popularity in the polls.

"The political situation in Italy remains unstable. Inaddition, expectations of Germany embarking on fiscal stimulusmay in turn also heighten Italian fiscal concerns," saidMasafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 edged up 0.15% to $0.6776after minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Augustmeeting suggested the central bank wasn't in a hurry to cutrates again. While RBA is seen leaving the door open for furthereasing, analysts reckon the prospect of an immediate rate cutwas limited. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nRUAKJEF6I

Market focus will shift to the annual symposium of globalcentral bankers starting on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Particular attention will centre on Fed Chairman JeromePowell's comments on monetary policy at a time when investorswidely expect the Fed to cut rates again at its next meeting inSeptember.

"A series of further rate cuts by the Fed has already beenpriced into the dollar. So the currency could gain a fresh boostif Powell does not sound as dovish as expected and clouds ratecut prospects," Ishizuki at Daiwa Securities said.