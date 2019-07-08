FOREX-Dollar near 3-week high, US job gains weaken case for big Fed cut

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. jobs beat forecast, lessens case for aggressive Fedcut

* Treasury yields, dollar gain; focus on Powell's testimony

* Pound at 6-mth low; lira slides after c.bank chief removed

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Mondayafter strong U.S. jobs growth in June suggested the FederalReserve will not aggressively cut interest rates later thismonth.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rebounded in June to 224,000, the mostin five months, data showed on Friday, beating economists'consensus estimate of 160,000. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

The solid outcome virtually wipes out chances for a halfpoint Fed rate cut at the end of July, but modest wage gains andother data showing the world's largest economy was losing steamcould still encourage the central bank to cut rates by 25 basispoints.

The dollar index .DXYUSD= climbed to as high as 97.443on Friday, its highest level since June 19, as U.S. Treasuryyields rose across the board. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2460Z9

The index, which measures the greenback against a basket ofmajor currencies, was last quoted at 97.215, almost flat inAsian trade on Monday, while the euro EUR= traded at $1.1226.

The common currency came under pressure on Friday after datashowed that German industrial orders fell far more than expectedin May and the Economy Ministry warned that this sector ofEurope's largest economy was likely to remain weak in the comingmonths. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2460LT

Against the yen, the dollar advanced to as high as 108.640 JPY=EBS on Friday, its highest since June 18. The pair waslast quoted at 108.33 yen.

"There is no great urgency for the Fed to act, and surelynot by the half a percentage point move," said Marc Chandler,chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

As traders' focus quickly shifted to Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony, due onWednesday and Thursday, Chandler said it might be too late topersuade the market that the Fed will not cut rates now.

"But Powell can lean against the idea that the Fed will cutrates 75 bp this year, by emphasising the still robustexpansion, strong financial conditions, and perhaps couching acut in terms of 'insurance.'"

The British pound hit a six-month low to the dollar onFriday, after poor economic data and a rise in expectations thatthe Bank of England will cut interest rates.Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked a rally in thedollar, adding to sterling's losses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2462LG

Sterling plunged to as low as $1.2481, its lowest since the"flash crash" on January 3 when the pound dropped to $1.2409. Itlast quoted at $1.2525GBP=D4 .

Elsewhere, the Turkish lira weakened sharply after PresidentTayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor, sparkingworries about the bank's independence.

The lira slid to as low as 5.8245 to the dollar TRYTOM=D3TRYTOM=D4 , its lowest in two weeks, in early Asiantrade and last traded at 5.7500, after paring some of itslosses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24806Burn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480V1

"The lira took a big hit over uncertainty about Turkey'smonetary sovereignty, coupled with the post-U.S. jobs reportdollar rally. I think the knee-jerk reaction is over now," saidKoichi Kobayashi, chief manager of forex and financial productstrading division at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp.

Governor Murat Cetinkaya, whose four-year term was due torun until 2020, was replaced by his deputy Murat Uysal, apresidential decree published early on Saturday in the officialgazette showed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24702E

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Bets on bold first rate-cut from the Fed png https://tmsnrt.rs/2XTkkpn ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics

Referenced Symbols: EUR ,