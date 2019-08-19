Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar near 3-week high as thaw in risk aversion lifts yields



* Dollar buoyant with U.S. yields bouncing from 3-year lows

* Easing risk aversion weighs on yen, Swiss franc

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a three-weekhigh on Tuesday, as expectations global economies would unleashfresh stimulus and an improvement in appetite for riskier assetslifted yields on U.S. government bonds.

Yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries pulled away fromthree-year lows as investors tip-toed back into riskier assets,lured by hopes for stimulus in major economies such as Germanyand China, which eased more recent global recession fears.

Investor focus on Tuesday will shift to the first setting ofChina's new lending benchmark under its recent interest ratereforms, due at 0130 GMT. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6

Risk appetite in global markets has been boosted this weekby the prospect of Germany ditching its balanced budget rule toboost spending and China's interest rate reform plan, which isexpected to lower corporate borrowing costs.

"The dollar is higher across the board, tracking the reboundin yields. The prospect of Germany embarking on stimulus was theturning point and the dollar has regained momentum since," saidYukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The greenback traded little changed at 106.620 yenJPY= following three straight sessions of gains, having moved awayfrom a seven-month low near 105.000 reached last week.

Against the Swiss franc, a currency sought in times ofmarket turmoil and political tensions along with the yen, thedollar hovered near a two-week high of 0.9820 francCHF= scaled overnight.

The euro was flat at $1.1081, caught near a two-week troughof $1.1066 set on Friday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 dipped 0.1% to $0.6757against the broadly higher dollar.

Market focus will shift to the annual symposium of globalcentral bankers starting on Friday at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Particular focus will centre on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'scomments on monetary policy at a time when investors widelyexpect the Fed to cut rates again at its next meeting inSeptember.

"A series of further rate cuts by the Fed has already beenpriced into the dollar. So the currency could gain a fresh boostif Powell shows any hints of dovishness and clouds rate cutprospects," Ishizuki at Daiwa Securities said.