FOREX-Dollar near 2-week high vs yen, euro steady as traders trim rate cut views

* Bets on aggressive rate cuts may be excessive

* Draghi's comments on economy support the euro

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar stayed near a two-weekhigh versus the yen on Friday as investors pared expectationsfor aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts ahead of keyU.S. economic data later in the day.

The euro held gains after the European Central Bank (ECB)kept policy unchanged, disappointing some market participantswho had bet on an easing, but sources told Reuters a rate cut atthe ECB's next meeting appeared certain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q8A5

In addition, a bounce in Treasury yields and data onThursday showing a surge in U.S. capital goods orders providedmore reasons for traders to reconsider expectations for globalmonetary easing.

With no major events scheduled in Asia on Friday, investorsare likely to look to U.S. economic data later in the day. Thefocus then shifts to Bank of Japan (BOJ) and Federal Reservemeetings next week.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates, but there aregrowing views such a move may be a one-off event, not the startof a major easing cycle. The BOJ is also divided over whether toease policy, but expectations for a move are low.

"The market had gotten ahead of itself with expectations forrate cuts, and now we are starting to correct this," said TakuyaKanda, general manager of research at Gaitame.Com ResearchInstitute in Tokyo.

"This is supportive of the dollar. This also means it isdifficult to test the euro's downside at these levels."

The dollar traded at 108.620 yenJPY=EBS , near a two-weekhigh of 108.755 yen. The greenback was on course for a weeklygain against the Japanese currency of 0.8%, which would be itsbiggest since the week ending April 5.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index .DXY was at 97.768 after reaching a two-month high of 98.173.The dollar index was up 0.7% on the week.

Data due later on Friday is expected to show U.S. economicgrowth slowed to 1.8% in the second quarter from 3.1% in theprevious quarter, but investors will focus on consumer spendingto gauge underlying strength of the economy.

The Fed is widely expected to lower its target range of2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31, butexpectations for a 50-basis point have waned due to positiveeconomic data.

Before the Fed meeting ends, the BOJ announces its policydecision on July 30. Central bank officials are divided onwhether to ease policy, but some argue there is no immediateneed for action as domestic demand offsets weak exports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q0F9

The euro EUR=EBS traded at $1.1151, a mild recovery from atwo-month low of $1.1102. However, the euro was down 0.6% thisweek.

After the ECB meeting, President Mario Draghi indicated thebank was prepared to cut rates at its next one in September andconsider other options for easing. Government bond purchases anda revamped policy message are also likely at the ECB's nextmeeting, four sources close to the discussion told Reuters.

Sterling GBP=D3 edged down to $1.2449, and was on coursefor a 0.5% weekly loss. Cable has stabilised since Boris Johnsonbecame Britain's new prime minister, but there is stilluncertainty about Britain's negotiations to leave the EuropeanUnion.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 slipped to $0.6945, andlooked set for a 1.4% loss for the week.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe onThursday underlined the bank's easing bias by saying rates wouldstay low for longer given the board was "strongly committed" togetting inflation back into the 2-3% target range.

Analysts suspected this would be a lengthy process, givencore inflation has been stuck below 2% for the past three years.

"Aussie should be able to find some near term support,because we expect the RBA to be on hold for at least a quarter,"said Mayank Mishra, a macro strategist at Standard CharteredBank in Singapore.

"There is still a rather sanguine view of the labour market.That view needs to be changing for the RBA to commit to furthereasing."

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 traded at $0.6657, down 1.5%for the week.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is also expected to cutrates to 1.25% in August, and to 1% by February next year. RBNZWATCH (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes and RichardBorsuk) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

