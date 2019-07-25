FOREX-Dollar near 2-week high, euro steady as traders temper rate cut views

Shutterstock photo





* Bets on aggressive rate cuts may be excessive

* Draghi's comments on economy support euro

By Stanley White

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near a two-weekhigh versus the yen as investors pared expectations foraggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts ahead of key U.S.economic data due later in the day.

The euro held gains after European Central Bank (ECB) keptpolicy unchanged, disappointing some market participants who hadbet on a possible easing. ECB President Mario Draghi alsosounded more upbeat on the euro-zone economy than some investorsexpected, curbing speculation the bank was about to enter aprolonged easing cycle.

In addition to Draghi's comments, a bounce in Treasuryyields and data on Thursday showing a surge in U.S. capitalgoods orders provided more reasons for traders to reconsiderexpectations for global monetary easing.

With no major events scheduled in Asia, investors are likelyto look to U.S. economic data later in the day. The focus thenshifts to Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan (BOJ) meetings nextweek.

The Fed is widely expected to cut rates, but there aregrowing views such a move may be a one-off event, not the startof a major easing cycle. The BOJ is also divided over whether toease policy, but expectations for a move are low.

"The market had gotten ahead of itself with expectations forrate cuts, and now we are starting to correct this," said TakuyaKanda, general manager of research at Gaitame.Com ResearchInstitute in Tokyo.

"This is supportive of the dollar. This also means it isdifficult to test the euro's downside at these levels."

The dollar traded at 108.675 yenJPY=EBS , near a two-weekhigh of 108.755 yen. The greenback was on course for a 0.9% gainon the week, which would be its biggest since the week endingMarch 1.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar index .DXY was at 97.791 after reaching a two-month high of 98.173.The dollar index was up 0.7% on the week.

Data due later on Friday is expected to show U.S. economicgrowth slowed to 1.8% in the second quarter from 3.1% in theprevious quarter, but investors will focus on consumer spendingto gauge the underlying strength of the economy.

The Fed is widely expected to lower its target range of2.25%-2.50% by 25 basis points at a meeting ending July 31, butexpectations for a larger 50-basis point have waned due topositive economic data.

Before the Fed meets, the BOJ announces its policy decisionon July 30. Central bank officials are divided on whether toease policy, but some argue there is no immediate need foraction as domestic demand offsets weak exports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q0F9

The euro EUR=EBS traded at $1.1143, a mild recovery from atwo-month low of $1.1102. However, the euro was down 0.7% thisweek.

After the ECB meeting, Draghi indicated the bank wasprepared to cut rates at its next decision in September andconsider other options for easing, but his comments regarding alow risk of recession supported the euro. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24Q608

Sterling GBP=D3 changed hands at $1.2455, on course for a0.5% weekly loss. Cable has stabilised since Boris Johnsonbecame Britain's new prime minister, but there is stilluncertainty about Britain's negotiations to leave the EuropeanUnion. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((stanley.white@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1984twitter.com/stanleywhite1; Reuters Messaging:stanley.white.reuters.com@reuters.net))

