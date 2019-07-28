FOREX-Dollar near 2-month top after U.S. GDP, pound hits 28-month low

Shutterstock photo





* Fed expected to cut interest rates 25 bps this week

* U.S. easing seen as pre-emptive move to support economy

* Sterling hits 28-month low on no-deal Brexit fears

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar clung to a two-monthhigh against a basket of currencies in Asia on Monday afterbetter-than-expected U.S. GDP data last week enhanced its yieldattraction against rival currencies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interestrates for the first time in more than a decade this week, butsuch a move is widely seen as a pre-emptive one to protect theeconomy from global uncertainties and trade pressures, incontrast to some other countries that face more imminent risks.

"What everyone is interested in right now is whether theU.S. will enter a full rate-cut cycle. The GDP figures were abit stronger than expected, putting a dent to the view of theU.S. entering a long easing cycle," said Kyosuke Suzuki,director of forex at Societe Generale.

The dollar index =USD stood little changed at 97.919,after having hit a two-month high of 98.093 on Friday.

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualisedrate in the second quarter, above forecast of 1.8%, as a surgein consumer spending blunted some of the drag from decliningexports and a smaller inventory build. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

"Recently the dollar has been supported by strong U.S.economic data. The euro zone data has been weak of late so ifcoming U.S. data such as payrolls figures are strong, the dollarcould gain despite a Fed rate cut," said Shinichiro Kadota,senior strategist at Barclays.

The data pushed up U.S. bond yields and cementedexpectations that the Fed will go for a smaller interest ratecut of 25 basis points, rather than 50 basis points, to 2.0-2.25percent.

While U.S. money market futures price in a total of almost75 basis points of cuts by the end of the year to 1.5-1.75percent, that still leaves the dollar with the highest interestrates among major currencies.

The European Central Bank signalled last week that it islikely to cut interest rates deeper into negative and adopt moreeasing measures in September to shore up the sagging euro zoneeconomy.

The euro stood at $1.11315EUR=EBS , almost flat in Asiaand not far from Thursday's low of $1.1101, a trough since May2017.

The U.S. currency also got a minor boost from White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said on Friday that the Trumpadministration has "ruled out" intervening in markets to lowerthe U.S. dollar's value. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R0N7

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2% to 108.47 yenJPY=EBS due largely to month-end selling by Japaneseexporters, after having hit a two-week peak of 108.83 yen onFriday.

The Bank of Japan is starting a two-day policy meeting lateron Monday.

Market players expect the BOJ to send dovish messages and itcould try to put on a semblance of easing by changing itsforward guidance.

But the central bank looks certain to refrain from rate cutsand other major policy easing given its lack of policyammunition.

The Australian dollar stood flat at $0.6913AUD=D4 afterdipping to one-month low of $0.6900 earlier following Chinesedata on Saturday showing profits earned by the country'sindustrial firms contracted in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2EM

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and TradeRepresentative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Chinese VicePremier Liu He for talks in Shanghai starting on Tuesday, theirfirst face-to-face meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks late lastmonth.

But Trump on Friday offered a pessimistic view of reaching atrade deal with China, saying Beijing may not sign one beforethe November 2020 election in hopes a Democrat who will beeasier to deal with, will win.

Sterling fell to a 28-month low as a no-deal Brexit seemsincreasingly likely under new British Prime Minister BorisJohnson.

Senior ministers said on Sunday the British government isworking on the assumption that the European Union will notrenegotiate its Brexit deal and is ramping up preparations toleave the bloc on Oct. 31 without an agreement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0AX

An opinion poll also showed Johnson's Conservative Party hasopened up a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party,fuelling speculation that Johnson will call an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24S0VN

The pound slipped 0.17% to $1.2363GBP=D4 , a level lasttouched in March 2017. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong & KIm Coghill) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets