FOREX-Dollar near 2-month top after U.S. GDP boosts yield appeal

* Fed expected to cut interest rates 25 bps this week

* U.S. easing seen as pre-emptive move to support economy

* Aussie hits 1-month low after soft China data

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - The dollar held firm on Monday,staying near a two-month high against a basket of currenciesafter better-than-expected U.S. GDP data last week boosted itsyield attraction against rival currencies.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interestrates for the first time in more than a decade this week, butsuch a move is being widely seen as a pre-emptive one to protectthe economy from global uncertainties and trade pressures.

"What everyone is interested in right now is whether theU.S. will enter a full rate-cut cycle. The GDP figures were abit stronger than expected, putting a dent to the view of theU.S. entering a long easing cycle," said Kyosuke Suzuki,director of forex at Societe Generale.

The dollar index =USD stood little changed at 97.968,after having hit a two-month high of 98.093 on Friday.

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualisedrate in the second quarter, above forecast of 1.8%, as a surgein consumer spending blunted some of the drag from decliningexports and a smaller inventory build. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQIEF7P

The data pushed up U.S. bond yields and cementedexpectations that the Fed will go for a smaller interest ratecut of 25 basis points, rather than 50 basis points, to 2.0-2.25percent.

While U.S. money market futures price in a total of almost75 basis points of cuts by the end of the year to 1.5-1.75percent, that still leaves the dollar with the highest interestrates among major currencies.

The European Central Bank signalled last week that it islikely to cut interest rates deeper into negative and adopt moreeasing measures in September to shore up the sagging euro zoneeconomy.

The euro stood at $1.11315EUR=EBS , almost flat in Asiaand not far from Thursday's low of $1.1101, a trough since May2017.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 108.62 yenJPY=EBS ,down slightly from late U.S. levels on Friday, when it had risento a two-week peak of 108.83 yen.

Ahead of the Fed, the Bank of Japan is starting its two-daypolicy meeting later on Monday.

Market players expect the BOJ to send dovish messages and itcould try to put on a semblance of easing by changing itsforward guidance but refrain from rate cuts and other majorpolicy moves given its lack of policy ammunition.

The Australian dollar dipped to one-month low of $0.6900 andlast stood at $0.69105AUD=D4 following Chinese data onSaturday showing profits earned by the country's industrialfirms contracted in June after a brief gain the previous month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2EM

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and TradeRepresentative Robert Lighthizer will meet with Chinese VicePremier Liu He for talks in Shanghai starting on Tuesday, theirfirst face-to-face meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump andChinese President Xi Jinping agreed to revive talks late lastmonth.

But Trump on Friday offered a pessimistic view of reaching atrade deal with China, saying Beijing may not sign one beforethe November 2020 election in hopes a Democrat who will beeasier to deal with, will win.

Sterling fell to a near 28-month low as a no-deal Brexitseems increasingly likely under new British Prime Minister BorisJohnson.

Senior ministers said on Sunday the British government isworking on the assumption that the European Union will notrenegotiate its Brexit deal and is ramping up preparations toleave the bloc on Oct. 31 without an agreement. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24T0AX

An opinion poll also showed Johnson's Conservative Party hasopened up a 10-point lead over the opposition Labour Party,fuelling speculation that Johnson will call an early election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24S0VN

The pound last traded at $1.2379GBP=D4 , having slipped to$1.2375 in early trade. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

