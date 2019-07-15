FOREX-Dollar modestly higher in thin summer trading; upside limited

Shutterstock photo





* Currencies still driven by tug of war between centralbanks

* Australian dollar reaches 10-day high after Chinese data

* China's offshore yuan nudges upwards

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changedto slightly higher on Monday in thin summer trading, with thegreenback's upside potential hampered by expectations theFederal Reserve will cut interest rates at next week's policymeeting.

Investors expect the Fed to reduce its key rate by 25 basispoints and make another cut in September.

Foreign exchange markets were quiet on Monday and volatilitylow ahead of major central bank policy decisions next week. TheEuropean Central Bank also holds a meeting next week, withinvestors expecting a dovish statement.

Money markets have priced in an ECB rate cut of 10 basispoints in September and another one in March. The ECB's meetingon July 25 may reinforce those expectations.

Forecasts for dovish moves by both the Fed and ECB have kepteuro/dollar stuck in a narrow range for weeks.

"Until we get the news out of the G7 central banks later inthis month and later into the summer, we are likely to remainrather range-bound and relatively quiet," said Brad Bechtel,managing director, Jefferies in New York. "Even then, we allknow what to expect, more or less."

In mid-morning trading, an index that tracks the dollaragainst a basket of six other major currencies .DXY wasslightly higher at 96.867.

The dollar was little changed versus the yen at 107.865 JPY= .

The euro EUR= was flat at $1.1266, trading within therecent range of $1.14 to $1.11.

Investors are more bearish on the euro, since U.S. Treasuryyields look set to remain among the highest in developed marketsdespite future Fed rate cuts, analysts say.

Some analysts, however, are surprised the euro is notgaining given that the market has priced in Fed easing.

"For the world's most-traded and least-exciting currencypair, a dovish Fed, a weak-dollar president and a hint of globaleconomic optimism, 'ought' to mean euro/dollar rallies," saidKit Juckes, FX strategist at Societe Generale.

"If it (the euro) can't stage a move back to $1.14 in thenext week or two, what on earth could make it rally?"

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar, the currency mostsensitive to Chinese news, hit a more than one-week high onstronger-than-expected economic data from China.

China's industrial output rebounded in June from a 17-yearlow in May, while June retail sales surged 9.8% from a yearearlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24900A

The Aussie AUD=D3 was last up 0.1% at US$0.7031 againstthe U.S. dollar, while China's offshore yuan was up 0.1% at6.8742 yuan per dollar CNH=EBS .

Currency bid prices at 10:14 AM (1414 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1264$1.1269 -0.04% -1.79% +1.1284 +1.1261 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.8400 107.8900 -0.05% -2.19% +108.1000 +107.8100 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 121.52 121.60 -0.07% -3.72% +121.8400 +121.4800 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9836 0.9840 -0.04% +0.22% +0.9854 +0.9818 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2531 1.2573 -0.33% -1.77% +1.2579 +1.2525 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3031 1.3029 +0.02% -4.44% +1.3042 +1.3021 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.7030 0.7017 +0.19% -0.27% +0.7038 +0.7009 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.1082 1.1092 -0.09% -1.53% +1.1102 +1.1067 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.8988 0.8960 +0.31% +0.04% +0.8998 +0.8961 NZ NZD= 0.6719 0.6690 +0.43% +0.01% +0.6734 +0.6679 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 8.5419 8.5309 +0.13% -1.12% +8.5481 +8.5236 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.6246 9.6137 +0.11% -2.84% +9.6292 +9.6156 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3611 9.3769 -0.24% +4.44% +9.3772 +9.3524 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.5460 10.5710 -0.24% +2.75% +10.5690 +10.5460

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting byOlga Kotaga in London) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; ReutersMessaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

