FOREX-Dollar marks time ahead of key Chinese economic data

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar stayed on thedefensive on Monday, pinned down by expectations of a FederalReserve rate cut this month, as traders in Asia waited for thelatest update on the health of the world's second largesteconomy.

Figures due at 0200 GMT are expected to show Chineseeconomic growth hitting its slowest pace in almost a generationas domestic demand falters and trade tensions bite. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D0PYurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2B6

Weaker-than-expected numbers for retail sales, industrialoutput or second-quarter gross domestic product, seen growing at6.2% from a year earlier, could cause investors to move awayfrom Asian currencies and the Australian dollar.

"We see downside risks to the Chinese economic data,particularly infrastructure spending," Commonwealth Bank ofAustralia CBA.AX analysts wrote in a note to clients on Mondaymorning.

That could lift the dollar against the yuan and dent theAussie, the CBA analysts said.

Against a basket of currencies .DXY the dollar held near a10-day low at 96.814, still pressured by comments last week fromFed Chair Jerome Powell and Chicago Fed president Charles Evansindicating U.S. rate cuts are needed to boost inflation.

The dollar hovered around 107.80 yenJPY= , bound betweensupport around 106.80 and resistance at 108.98. Monday is anational holiday in Japan and dollar-yen trading volumes werevery thin.

The euro trod water against the dollar at $1.1270EUR= , inthe middle of a two-cent range where the currency has remainedsince June.

The dollar shed 0.4% against the single currency last week,cushioned though by expectations that policy easing in Europewill follow the Fed.

"An impending interest rate cut and speculation that theU.S. Treasury may intervene in currency markets are the twindrivers of the dollar weakness," said Michael McCarthy, chiefstrategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"With the important China data due around shortly, traderswill likely be cautious Monday morning," he said.

Barring a GDP surprise, investors are likely to focus moreon China's June activity data for clues on whether the economycontinued to weaken heading into the second half or is bottomingout.

In the U.S., a 25 basis-point rate cut in July is pricedin, along with an almost 20% chance of a 50 basis point cut.

Investors will be looking to U.S. retail sales figures dueTuesday and company earnings for signs of how shoppers andbusinesses are weathering the slowdown. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((tom.westbrook@thomsonreuters.com; +61466355340; ReutersMessaging: tom.westbrook.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;twitter.com/tswestbrook))